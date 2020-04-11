INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts bolstered their bully mentality Saturday, importing a brute from the Steel City.
Former Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix signed a one-year deal with Indianapolis to add a little more muscle to the running game.
A Pro Bowler in 2017, Nix has almost exclusively served as a lead blocker during his five seasons with Pittsburgh.
He has 12 career receptions for 69 yards and one touchdown to go along with four carries for 4 yards and another score.
Nix signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of Kent State in 2014. The Reynoldsburg, Ohio, native was cut in August before signing a futures contract with the Steelers in January 2015.
The 5-foot-11, 248-pounder has appeared in 60 games with 11 starts for Pittsburgh, including all 16 games in 2017 and 2018.
A special teams captain, Nix played in just three games in 2019 before being placed on injured reserve because of an early season knee injury.
His exit from the Steelers was foretold last month when the team signed fullback Derek Watt to a three-year contract to join his brother, T.J., in Pittsburgh. Nix was quietly released days later.
Though he’s never played in more than 16 percent of his team’s offensive snaps, Nix has made a significant contribution on special teams.
The 28-year-old has 34 career tackles, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. And he’s played in at least 55 percent of the Steelers’ special teams snaps in three of his five seasons.
Twice (in 2017 and 2018) he recorded more than 300 special teams snaps.
The Colts were inconsistent and inexperienced on special teams a year ago.
Indianapolis ranked 16th overall in Football Outsiders’ special teams rankings, but that finish was greatly burnished by the punt return unit’s first-place showing. With speedster Nyheim Hines surging late in the season, the Colts nearly doubled the punt return rating for the second-place New Orleans Saints.
But Indianapolis received negative rankings in field goals/extra points, kickoff coverage and kickoff returns. And the punt coverage unit finished in the middle of the pack.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.