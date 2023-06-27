INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday they will hold 13 open practices beginning July 26 for their fifth summer training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus.
This year’s camp schedule includes four evening practices with 6 p.m. start times, including a pair of joint practices against the Chicago Bears on Aug. 16 and Aug. 17 ahead of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Attendance for all practices is free, but fans must download a ticket at Colts.com/camp.
Anticipation is high for this year’s camp with a first-year head coach in Shane Steichen and a rookie quarterback in fourth overall pick Anthony Richardson set to take over the offense.
The Colts also need to sort out a host of position battles, including the two outside starting cornerback spots after veteran Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Facyson returned to the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent.
“I think once we get into it, looking at things, there is going to be some position battles like there always is in every year and every camp,” Steichen said earlier this month. “But just the intensity, the energy – I want these guys to play with passion and have a lot of energy. That’s going to show up when these pads come on and (you) kind of see who the dogs are when it comes out.”
Indianapolis will hold practices at 10 a.m. on July 26 and July 28.
The first 6 p.m. practice of camp will be held on July 29 to celebrate the NFL’s annual “Back Together Weekend.”
Practice resumes at 10 a.m. on July 31 and Aug. 1 and moves to 9 a.m. on Aug. 3.
The second 6 p.m. practice will be held Aug. 5 with a 2 p.m. practice to follow on Aug. 6.
Practice resumes at 9 a.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 10 before a break for the first preseason game at Buffalo.
Camp concludes with a 9 a.m. practice on Aug. 15 followed by the back-to-back sessions with the Bears.
“With each new training camp, I always question how we can improve, but the Colts, our employees and volunteers manage to do so each year with great success,” Westfield mayor Andy Cook said in a team release. “The Grand Park Sports Campus, coupled with the excitement of the Indianapolis Colts, make this the ultimate NFL training camp and fan experience.”
The Colts will hold one additional open joint practice on the road with the Philadelphia Eagles. The date and time for the session have not yet been announced.
Indianapolis plays preseason games Aug. 12 at Buffalo, Aug. 19 at home against Chicago and Aug. 24 at Philadelphia.