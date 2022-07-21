INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts will partner with worldwide entertainment leader Marvel Entertainment to bring the Marvel Universe to Indianapolis during the 2022 NFL season.
As a centerpiece of the partnership, Marvel artists will turn a handful of Colts players, as well as team mascot “Blue” and Colts cheerleaders, into super heroes based on their unique personalities and traits.
The full Colts-Marvel program will be unveiled during a 10 a.m. press conference July 28 at Colts training camp.
Camp gates will open to the public at 10:30 a.m., and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a limited-edition Colts-Marvel themed poster. In addition, “Spider-Man” and “Captain America” character appearances will be on hand and available for photo opportunities with fans.