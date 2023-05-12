INDIANAPOLIS — Patience has been the operative word regarding Anthony Richardson’s transition to the NFL.
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard has asked media and fans to give the 20-year-old time to acclimate to the professional game before making harsh criticisms. Head coach Shane Steichen has preached the value of detail-oriented, step-by-step instruction as the rookie quarterback learns the playbook and navigates a new locker room.
Even Richardson himself said timing is the biggest challenge he’s faced early in his NFL career. He’s trying to stay in the moment and process as much information as possible without getting too far ahead of the process.
The next start he makes will be just the 14th of his career above the high school level, and there is no short cut for experience.
Richardson has had a week to digest last weekend’s rookie mini-camp, and the coaching staff is busy preparing for his return — with the rest of the rookie class — Monday.
“I think I’ve said this before, but I think all guys learn differently,” Steichen said. “Some guys are audio learners. Some guys are rep learners. Some guys are visual learners. And that’s our job as coaches to figure that out. Once we have that, as coaches, (it’s about) mastering how he sees it.
“That’s kind of how we attack each day from a mental standpoint, and whatever he does best, we’ll put him in position to do that.”
Richardson’s not quite as raw as he’s sometimes been portrayed. The Colts have been impressed by his pocket awareness in particular, and he showed off some of his high-level play-making ability even during the brief rookie mini-camp.
After an offseason filled with prep for the NFL Draft, he’s just happy to have the chance to focus on football again.
“No more lining up for the 40,” Richardson said last week. “No more getting ready to do this certain drop. Now it’s all ball. I’m out there with my teammates having fun. So that was definitely exciting. I just had a big old smile on my face the whole day.”
It’s the coaching staff’s job to make sure the quarterback gets the most out of his time on the field.
Indianapolis now knows it will open the preseason Aug. 12 at the Buffalo Bills. That should be the first time Richardson faces live action as a pro.
Until then, the Colts will have to be creative in finding ways to challenge the rookie without fully live reps.
“I think there are things we can do structurally within practice to encourage learning for young players at different positions, quarterback being a major one of those,” offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “Sometimes it’s just seeing a look a couple of different times. Sometimes we do some walk-through things. We walk-through at a nice, slow tempo and maybe we block a run a certain way or we block a protection a certain way, just to kind of go, ‘Hey, do that one more time. Do that one more time. Now this guy move here.’
“What changes, right? We make our adjustment offensively, and I think whether it’s a quarterback or a left guard or a ‘X’ receiver, sometimes that change on defense means something to me and I can learn something from that. There are situations where we can do that, and maybe it makes a little more sense to do that a little more often with younger players than it does the veteran players that have been around a long time.”
There are plenty of young players likely to fill important roles this fall.
In addition to Richardson, the offense could include second-year left tackle Bernhard Raimann, third-year right guard Will Fries, second-year tight ends Jelani Woods and Drew Ogletree and rookies Josh Downs at wide receiver and Will Mallory at tight end.
On defense, the secondary could include rookie cornerbacks JuJu Brents, Darius Rush and Jaylon Johnson and rookie safety Daniel Scott at least in rotational roles with rookie defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore also in the mix.
It all centers around Richardson, of course, and the early indications have been positive.
The quarterback has impressed with his confidence, enthusiasm and engaging personality.
Soon it will be time for everybody to get to work transitioning Richardson’s wealth of physical traits and intangibles into on-field success.
“I’m excited to sort of get the offense rolling,” Cooter said. “This time in the offseason — I’ve kind of talked about it a few times — we put the foundational stuff in, and now that we have been through the draft, now that we have a little bit of an idea of what the roster looks like, now we can start to get the scheme sort of working around the players a little bit more.
“We’re hard at work back in those offices trying to figure out the best way to do that, the best way to organize that, the best way to sort of lay that out for the future. Not going to fully lay that out here but (we’re) excited to know who we’ve got, excited to go to work with them and try to put together the best offense we can for this team, for the organization, for the city.”