INDIANAPOLIS – In a draft filled with upside for the Indianapolis Colts, Yale defensive back Rodney Thomas still managed to stand out.
The final pick in the class for Indianapolis – and the 239th overall in the seventh round of the NFL draft -- Thomas played linebacker for two seasons and safety for one with the Bulldogs. But the Colts are likely to give him his first shot at cornerback.
At 6-foot-1 and 196 pounds, he ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and posted a 44-inch vertical leap. But he played in just 33 games during a career interrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“He’s long, athletic, ran well. (But he had) just a small level of competition,” Indianapolis associate athletic director of pro personnel Kevin Rogers said. “Missed his junior year because they canceled it for COVID. So you’re betting on the upside. He’s a great kid.”
Thomas made 50 tackles with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a safety for Yale in 2021. Two years earlier, he had 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss as a linebacker.
At cornerback, he’ll compete in a group led by Pro Bowlers Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II. Isaiah Rodgers and free agent addition Brandon Facyson will compete for the third cornerback role, and Thomas could join Anthony Chesley and Marvel Tell III in the next tier.
The pick was another bet on strong athletic traits and high character by general manager Chris Ballard, and it’s one Thomas’ college coach strongly feels will pay off.
“I am incredibly proud and excited for Rodney and his family,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said in a statement released by the Colts. “He was a huge part of our success here at Yale because of his relentless pursuit to be elite on the field, in the meeting room and as a teammate. The Indianapolis Colts drafted an exceptional player who will work tirelessly on the field and be a better person off of it.”