INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are suffering an identity crisis.
A roster built to dominate the line of scrimmage and punish opponents with a ground-and-pound attack ranks 27th in the NFL in rushing yards after the first month of the season, and All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor will miss the game with an ankle injury.
The Denver Broncos have struggled against the run, surrendering an average of 4.9 yards per carry on the season and being gashed for 212 yards on the ground in Sunday’s 32-23 loss against the Las Vegas Raiders.
That’s no guarantee the Colts’ run game will suddenly snap back to life. Indianapolis (1-2-1) had its worst rushing day since 2015 — gaining just 38 yards — on Sunday against a Tennessee Titans defense that came in allowing 5.8 yards per attempt.
On a short week, with a prime-time showdown scheduled Thursday in Denver, the Colts are hoping to see significant improvement up front.
“Offensive linemen know they’re never in the spotlight unless things are bad,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “I appreciate — that group right there is a mentally tough group. We’ve talked about it. We know it’s not been good enough. As a coach and as a player, you want that healthy tension of — you want to feel the sting and the pain of you know it’s not good enough, but you also have to be reminded and understand that we have the right guys and we have the right schemes.
“We’ve put this on tape over the years. That doesn’t mean anything right now. It does mean a little bit that you believe, you have confidence that we have the right players, the right schemes, the past successes. It’s not like they’re worth nothing in that regard, but it does give you confidence that, ‘OK, we just need to tighten it up a little bit.’ ”
The running game isn’t the only obstacle for an offense averaging a league-low 14.3 points per outing.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan has been unable to hold on to the football, fumbling nine times through the first four weeks and losing three. With five interceptions also in the mix, he’s been responsible for eight of the Colts’ nine turnovers, the fifth-highest total in the NFL.
Losing the football was a primary factor in Sunday’s 24-17 defeat against the Titans — the fourth straight loss to the AFC South rival at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In the game’s final 20 minutes — trailing by the single score — Indianapolis made three trips inside Tennessee’s 30-yard line. They all ended without points.
The first was derailed by a Ryan fumble that led to a third-and-25 and ultimately forced the Colts to punt from the Titans’ 39-yard line on fourth-and-15. The second ended when Taylor fumbled away the football at Tennessee’s 24-yard line on third-and-1. And the third was cut short when former Indianapolis defensive lineman Denico Autry sacked Ryan on third-and-13 to force a wayward 51-yard field goal attempt by Chase McLaughlin.
Those series represent a microcosm of the season so far. Flashes of hopeful play are quickly buried beneath a sea of inefficiency.
Despite its struggles against the run, Denver’s defense still ranks fifth in the NFL in scoring (13.2 points per game) and fourth in total yards allowed (284.8 per game).
Not an ideal opponent for an offense still trying to get out of its own way.
“It’s a very good defense,” Ryan said. “Statistically, they’ve been right up in the top five in most categories as a defense through the first basically quarter of the season, and they’ve played well. They’ve got good players at all three levels — defensive line is physical, good against the run, good against the pass.
“They’ve got some talented players in the back end, too — really good corners and solid safeties. It presents a good challenge for us.”
The Broncos (2-2) don’t share Indianapolis’ turnover troubles, but they have had similar struggles on offense.
Denver ranks 30th in the league with an average of 16.5 points per game. Its passing game has yet to take flight under new quarterback Russell Wilson, and the run game took a hit this week with the news top rusher Javonte Williams will be lost for the season with a torn ACL.
The defense has done an admirable job keeping the Colts in most games, ranking sixth in the NFL with an average of 297 yards allowed through four weeks.
On paper, this is a recipe for a low-scoring game with every possession holding premium importance.
“Thursday Night Football, another great opportunity against a great opponent, great quarterback,” Indianapolis linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “We’re just excited to be able to show the world on a big platform the type of team we are and the type of team we strive to be. Just another opportunity to go 1-0.”