INDIANAPOLIS – There are far more questions at the running back position this summer than anyone associated with the Indianapolis Colts could have expected a year ago.
Almost all of them center around all-pro Jonathan Taylor.
Last season, the 24-year-old faced true on-field adversity for the first time in his NFL career – if not his football life.
Injuries limited him to 11 games, he often failed to find his top form even when he was healthy enough to play and he got little assistance from a struggling offensive line and an ineffective passing game.
As a result, Taylor rushed for nearly 1,000 fewer yards than he accumulated during his record-shattering 2021 campaign.
After rewriting the Indianapolis history books with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his second full season, Taylor managed just 861 yards and four scores in 2022.
The ankle injury that caused the majority of his issues has been corrected through offseason surgery, and the former Wisconsin star is confident he can bounce back this fall.
Against this backdrop plays out the Colts’ most intriguing contract negotiation of the offseason.
Taylor has made it clear he wants to remain in Indianapolis, and general manager Chris Ballard has gone on record with his love for the running back. But talks for a new deal are complicated by more than Taylor’s downturn last season.
Running backs have been devalued across the league, and teams that have signed players at that position to lucrative long-term deals have often released those players with several years remaining on the contract.
Former Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook remains on the free agent market after being released in June with two years remaining on a five-year, $63 million deal. Likewise, former Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott remains unsigned after being designated as a post-June 1 release in March with two years left on a six-year, $90 million contract.
Saquon Barkley remains with the New York Giants but has declined to sign the franchise tender as he seeks long-term security after rushing for 4,249 yards and 29 touchdowns over five sometimes injury-affected NFL seasons.
Taylor will earn the highest base salary of his career – a little more than $4.3 million – this season under the final year of his rookie contract after being selected in the second round in 2020.
The running back feels he’s earned an extension because of his production on the field and his positive work in the community off the field. He’s watched teammates like Ryan Kelly, Braden Smith, Shaquille Leonard and Quenton Nelson sign recent high-market extensions and wants to be next in line.
While all of this plays out behind the scenes, Taylor will learn a new offense during training camp. First-year head coach Shane Steichen is promising a high-octane passing attack and comes from a Philadelphia Eagles offense that featured a running game by committee.
The Eagles ranked fifth in the NFL in 2022 with 2,509 rushing yards, but the running game was split between running back Miles Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Sanders still was plenty productive with 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Hurts added 760 yards and 13 scores while averaging 4.6 yards per attempt.
With Indianapolis rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson consistently drawing comparisons to Hurts, it’s safe to assume he’ll at least somewhat significantly cut into Taylor’s touches if he’s named the starter.
All of which Taylor has indicated he’s fine with as long as it helps the team score.
There’s a lot of change behind Taylor on the depth chart.
Zack Moss finished the 2022 season in encouraging fashion after arriving in a November trade that sent fan favorite Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills. Over the final four weeks, Moss rushed for 334 yards and averaged 4.8 yards per carry.
He’ll start the season as the No. 2 rusher with a likely battle looming at No. 3.
Deon Jackson appeared in 16 games last season and received carries in 10 of them, rushing for 236 yards on just 3.5 yards per carry and catching 30 passes for 209 yards with two total touchdowns.
He’ll compete with rookie Evan Hull – who caught 94 passes out of the backfield at Northwestern – and 25-year-old Jake Funk – who received some reps with the first team this spring with Taylor out rehabbing from surgery and Moss attending the birth of his child – for what could be just a single roster spot.