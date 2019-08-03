WESTFIELD — Head coach Frank Reich is happy with the progress Andrew Luck made in the past week, and the Indianapolis Colts are going to keep the starting quarterback on the same regimen for at least one more week.
Luck has not practiced since going through 7-on-7 drills July 28 as he continues to regain strength in his strained left calf.
He will continue to participate in walkthroughs with the full team and do invidual work with throwing guru Tom House.
“It’s not just rehab,” Reich said. “A little bit of rehab, but we’re in strength phase, too — just to be back to full strength. It’s one thing to kind of be recovered from an injury. It’s another thing to be back to full strength, and I think our goal is to get him back to full strength.”
There is no public timetable for Luck’s return to practice, but Reich said the 29-year-old quarterback will not participate in any of the three remaining sessions this week prior to the Aug. 8 preseason opener at Buffalo.
Luck was not expected to play in that contest even before ramping down his practice participation.
The Colts have eight practices remaining before breaking the public portion of training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex. Whether Luck makes an appearance in any of those sessions is largely up to him.
“Make no mistake, he’s driving the truck here,” Reich said. “He knows how he feels. He knows best what is gonna get him ready. So that’s how we’re proceeding.”
Though the head coach would like to see Luck get some reps in preseason play, it’s not imperative.
If anything, the last week has made the franchise even more comfortable and patient with the process.
“It was so productive last week that we feel like we’re on the right track,” Reich said.
SHORT SCUFFLE
Rookie linebacker E.J. Speed and wide receiver Steve Ishmael engaged in a brief scuffle during 7-on-7 drills Saturday.
The two were jawing back and forth throughout a rep and continued while the offense and defense reset for the next snap. There was one push between the pair before multiple receivers stepped in to separate them.
It was all part of a roughly 90-minute practice Reich termed as “spirited.”
“That’s a sign that we’re ready to play another opponent,” he said. “So a few more days of practice here before we’re ready to go to Buffalo.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Jacoby Brissett launched a perfectly thrown 55-yard touchdown down the sideline to wide receiver Zach Pascal during 7-on-7 drills.
It was part of a solid day overall for the offense, which has been behind the defense since camp practices began.
INJURY UPDATE
Rookie wide receiver Parris Campbell (hamstring) and rookie linebacker Ben Banogu (hamstring) continue to miss practice and are considered day-to-day. Darius Leonard briefly left Saturday's session with a back spasm but returned to finish the practice.
Center Ryan Kelly has missed the last two practice days with a shoulder ailment but seems to be improving.
“Ryan made some good progress in the last 24 hours,” Reich said. “We feel good about that. Obviously, he’s a very important cog in what we’re doing offensively. So we’ll be conservative with him but get him on the right track.”
Josh Andrews and Evan Boehm have been battling for the backup center role in training camp.
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts re-signed defensive end Dadi Nicolas and placed running back Spencer Ware on the reserved/physically unable to perform list Friday.
On Saturday, the team signed free agent tight end Zach Conque and waived-injured tight end Billy Brown. Brown will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.
A move that wasn’t made got the most attention, however. On Friday, veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall was brought in for a workout as Indianapolis continues to take a look at all available talent.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) has a really strong relationship with Brandon,” Reich said. “Chris and his staff are always going to do a good job of keeping the pulse of who’s out there, whether it’s for now or later. Whatever the case may be. That’s just part of our normal program.
“We’ve been bringing guys in all during camp at every position. It was good. It was good to see him yesterday. I certainly admire his career. He’s been a great pro for a long time.”
