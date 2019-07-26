WESTFIELD — Andrew Luck took the next step in his progression Friday afternoon, adding 7-on-7 drills to his limited workload.
The 29-year-old quarterback is being eased back into practice after sitting out the entire spring with an injury to his left calf. Head coach Frank Reich has consistently downplayed the severity of the injury and suggested the Indianapolis Colts are operating with an abundance of caution.
Luck’s performance Friday certainly supported that view. He completed eight of his nine pass attempts, and the lone incompletion was an apparently on-target pass to undrafted rookie Penny Hart down the sideline.
A potential 10th attempt was aborted when all six receivers were covered and Luck decided to ground the ball.
“We had one coverage sack, if you will, in 7-on-7, if you can say that,” Reich said. “But, other than that, he was (8-for-9). He looked sharp. His drops looked good, everything (was) on schedule. (I) was encouraged.”
Luck completed passes to seven different receivers, with tight end Eric Ebron the only player with two catches. He caught Luck’s first attempt and added a diving reception on an intermediate throw down the far sideline.
Luck also fired the ball through a tight window to new wide receiver Devin Funchess, who was closely guarded by cornerback Pierre Desir.
Reich suggested Thursday the pace of Luck’s further progression was uncertain. He could remain in 7-on-7 work for several days or make a quick transition to full team drills.
That determination lies largely with one man.
“Him,” Reich said. “Just talking to him. Yeah, we have some other objective evaluations that our trainers are doing with him on testing things. But ultimately it’s going to come down to his decision on when he wants to take that next step.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Second-year defensive end Kemoko Turay beat left tackle Anthony Castonzo off the edge and knocked the ball out of quarterback Jacoby Brissett's hand just as he was attempting to throw in 11-on-11 drills.
The play was ruled an incomplete pass, but it was the closest the defense came to forcing a turnover on the day.
It’s also a good sign for Turay, who had four sacks in 14 games as a rookie and has flashed the speed and athleticism to succeed at the pro level.
PRACTICE REPORT
Wide receiver Deon Cain, safety Clayton Geathers, defensive end Justin Houston and tight end Ross Travis received a scheduled day off. Cain, Geathers and Travis missed significant time in the spring while recovering from injuries and are being slowly worked back into full practice.
Wide receiver Devin Funchess ended practice early with what Reich described as cramps, and Turay came out of practice early with a shoulder issue.
Defensive end Jabaal Sheard also sat out practice after experiencing soreness and swelling in his knee. The veteran will continue to be evaluated.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis signed linebacker Drew Lewis on Friday and waived linebacker Tre Thomas.
Lewis is an undrafted free agent out of Colorado who spent time in the offseason with the Houston Texans before being waived on July 23. He made 198 tackles with five sacks and an interception in three seasons with the Buffaloes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.