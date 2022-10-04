INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts did everything they could think of to avoid another slow start this fall.
Training camp practices were less physical and started later in the day to better approximate regular-season kickoff times. There was a full spring practice schedule with plenty of on-field snaps for the new starting quarterback. And there was an intense focus on winning games against the AFC South, with five of the first seven contests coming against divisional foes.
None of it worked.
Indianapolis (1-2-1) is winless in three tries against the division and goes into Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos (2-2) trying to dig out of another early season hole.
Many explanations have been offered for the continuing sluggish starts. But running back Nyheim Hines offered the most candid – and perhaps the most logical – assessment after Sunday’s 24-17 loss against the Tennessee Titans.
“Each year is a little bit different, but we always figure it out,” Hines said. “We have great guys. We have great players, and … it’s not an excuse, but every year we have a new quarterback. So each year we have growing pains while we sit here and watch Tennessee who’s had (Ryan) Tannehill for, what, my whole career? For five or six years?
“And each year we’re restarting, and we have to turn the page. So that sucks a little bit, too, that most teams we’ve played had an established guy for a while, but that doesn’t matter. We’ve figured it out. We’ll figure it out again.”
This week, the Colts’ misery has company.
Denver has struggled through an early transition with new quarterback Russell Wilson. After 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks, the 33-year-old has completed 61.1% of his passes for 980 yards with four touchdowns and one interception in his first four weeks with the Broncos.
Denver ranks 30th in the NFL with an average of 16.5 points per game, and it’s scored just six offensive touchdowns.
It’s a malady with which Indianapolis is very familiar.
The Colts rank last in the league with an average of 14.3 points per game and have matched the Broncos’ paltry six touchdowns.
Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan is at the center of the storm, having completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,125 yards with five touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s also bizarrely fumbled nine times, losing three for a total of eight turnovers in his first four games for Indianapolis.
“You definitely have to evaluate them, and you take a look at – trying to find reasons why certain things have happened,” Ryan said. “At the same time, you want to stay aggressive. You really do. So it’s the double-edged sword. It’s the let’s clean things up (mentality). Let’s be tighter with it.
“But we’ve also done a good job of extending plays and making things happen late in plays, too. I’ve got to do a better job in the pocket, making sure I’m securing it as best I can and just protecting it as I’m going to the ground at different times. I think I can do a better job of that.”
While the fumbling problems are unique, Ryan’s early season struggles are not. After 14 years with the Atlanta Falcons, he’s fighting through some of the same issues Wilson has faced in Denver – new teammates, new coaches, new challenges at every turn.
Philip Rivers faced many of the same obstacles when he took over as Indianapolis’ quarterback in 2020. Unlike Ryan and Wilson, he had a previous relationship with the coaching staff and some familiarity with the offense.
But Rivers was adjusting to a new franchise after 16 seasons with the San Diego and Los Angeles Chargers, and he was doing it under strict COVID rules that eliminated the spring workouts and limited contact throughout the season.
The Colts got off to a respectable 3-2 start, but Rivers’ nadir came in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns when he threw a pair of interceptions in an ugly 32-23 road loss.
At that point, Rivers had thrown for four touchdowns and five interceptions and had an 89.4 quarterback rating. He got hot the next week in a win against the Cincinnati Bengals and threw for 20 touchdowns with six picks as Indianapolis went 8-3 the rest of the way.
As Hines said, the Colts have a history of figuring these things out.
Ryan senses things could turn around for the offense quickly.
“I think we’re close. I really do,” he said. “I continue to go back – the good has been good. It needs to show up more consistently, but I do think we’re close. When you watch the film, it’s little things here and there, and I’ve kind of said it – everybody has taken their turn in that. That’s the one thing we all have to clean up.
“In this league, you don’t know when it’s going to be the play that’s going to impact the game. Each play, we’ve got to lock in one step at a time, be focused and make sure we’re taking care of our responsibilities. But I do think it’s closer than it is far.”