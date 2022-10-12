INDIANAPOLIS – Bernhard Raimann didn’t ask to be the savior of the Indianapolis Colts’ offensive line, and it’s frankly unfair to pin hopes for the unit’s resurrection on the rookie offensive tackle.
Still, the 25-year-old’s installation as the starting left tackle is the most optimistic development for the line through the first five weeks – even if it comes with inevitable growing pains.
“I mean there are going to be growing pains, but we just think he has the makeup, he has the physical talent,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday after confirming the position is Raimann’s to lose. “We’ve liked what we’ve seen so far. We understand, like a lot of our young players, it’s a process. I think these guys – you look at (wide receiver) Alec (Pierce) and you look at (tight end) Jelani (Woods) – they get better fast the more they play.
“So you’ve got to play. So we’re just going to put him in there and we’re going to play. We feel like he’s going to play winning football.”
There were some early speed bumps in Raimann’s debut start last week against the Denver Broncos. He was flagged four times – twice for holding, once for a false start and one that was declined – on a day in which the line allowed quarterback Matt Ryan to be sacked six times.
But Raimann seemed to settle in as the game wore on, and he showed through extensive preseason snaps he’s a fast learner.
A third-round pick out of Central Michigan, Raimann’s ceiling likely holds the most potential for significant improvement on the offensive line as a whole.
Through five weeks, Ryan has been sacked 21 times, and the running game ranks 29th in the NFL with an average of 3.6 yards per carry.
If Raimann can help improve those numbers – and by extension the league’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense (13.8 points per game) – the team will live with some hiccups.
“I mean, just having coaches that believe in someone helps tremendously,” Raimann said. “And, obviously, that’s what makes you play for your coaches and for the players next to you because everyone believes in you, everyone trusts you, and that just makes you play even harder.”
While Raimann settles in at left tackle, much of the rest of the line is in flux.
Quenton Nelson will start at left guard, but the other three spots are still up for grabs as Indianapolis (2-2-1) prepares for Sunday’s rematch against the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3).
Center Ryan Kelly is dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of the week’s first practice. If he can’t go, he’ll be replaced by Danny Pinter.
Braden Smith will be in the starting lineup somewhere, but it remains to be determined whether that will be at right guard – where he started last week at Denver – or at right tackle, where he’s played since being drafted out of Auburn in 2018.
The decision with Smith will help determine the fifth starter. Will Fries, Matt Pryor and Dennis Kelly also figure to be in the mix – with Pryor and Dennis Kelly having the versatility to play either guard or tackle.
The game of musical chairs is far from ideal. The offensive line works as a unit, and the more cohesion develops between individuals, the better the odds are for success.
But the Colts’ continued struggles have prolonged the search for the best five players to line up together.
“You never know how things are going to shake out in this league,” Ryan said. “Certainly, we’ve had a lot of moving parts there through the first five games of the season. I think all those guys and us as a team – and certainly as a coaching staff – are doing everything we can to try and make sure that we’re putting the pieces and the right parts in the right places.
“We’re working through that. I have to give our guys credit. They continue to come to work every day, they’re looking to get better, we’re working on things and certainly striving for improvement.”
That will be Raimann’s focus moving forward.
He’s playing the most important position on the line – protecting Ryan’s blindside – and trying to learn on the job. It’s a difficult ask for a seasoned veteran and only more so for a player who is still getting acclimated to the pro game.
Raimann’s been through tough spots before, however. He made the switch from tight end to left tackle in college during the height of the COVID pandemic and had to learn his new position on his own at home while trading videos with his position coach.
Now he’s essentially attempting to protect Ryan from a series of highly paid assassins who will attack between 25 and 40 times a game.
It’s a steep learning curve with a hefty cost for failure.
But Raimann has a way of keeping everything in perspective.
“I mean, this job needs to be done, and you’re just trying to look out for your teammates,” he said. “So I’m not trying to make any excuses for myself. So I’m just going to go in there as if I’ve played the position in the league for the last 10 years. I’m working on the little things, and that’s gonna make an impact for the team.”