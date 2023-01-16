INDIANAPOLIS – The net for Indianapolis Colts head coach candidates has grown even wider.
The team requested interviews with three more coaches Monday – New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale as well as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans – bringing the list of known candidates to 11.
Kafka and Ryans fit the mold of the majority of the list as young coordinators looking for their first head coaching gig.
Kafka is just 35 years old and in his first season as an offensive coordinator. The Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional playoff round Saturday, and New York head coach Brian Daboll told media neither Kafka or Martindale will interview before that game is completed.
Ryans and the Niners will host the winner of Monday night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and he is expected to have a busy week of interviews. He is also expected to interview with the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals.
A Chicago native, Kafka was a quarterback at Northwestern from 2005-09 and spent time with seven NFL teams between 2010-15 after being drafted in the fourth round by the Eagles.
His coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2016, and he joined the NFL as an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs a year later.
Kafka was promoted to quarterbacks coach in Kansas City in 2018 and added the passing game coordinator title in 2020.
The Giants ranked 15th in scoring (21.5 points per game) and 18th in yards (333.9 per game) this season. But Kafka’s most impressive work came in unlocking the potential of 2019 first-round pick Daniel Jones.
The 25-year-old quarterback set career highs in completion percentage (67.2), passing yards (3,205) and passer rating (92.6) while throwing a career-low five interceptions.
Jones was magnificent in Sunday’s 31-24 wild-card win against the Minnesota Vikings, finishing 24-of-35 for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushing 17 times for 78 yards.
Ryans was a star linebacker at Alabama from 2002-05 before playing for 10 seasons in the NFL with the Eagles (who selected him in the second round) and Texans from 2006-15.
The defensive rookie of the year in 2006 and an All-Pro a year later, Ryans began his coaching career as a defensive quality control coach with San Francisco in 2017. He was promoted to inside linebackers coach in 2018 and took over the defensive coordinator role in 2021 when Robert Saleh was hired as head coach of the New York Jets.
The Niners ranked first in scoring defense (16.3 points per game) and yards allowed (300.6 per game) this season, making the 38-year-old Ryans a highly coveted head coaching candidate.
Martindale is the most experienced of this new crop, having begun his coaching career as the defensive coordinator at his alma mater – Defiance College – in 1986.
He served as a defensive assistant at Notre Dame (1994-95), and the University of Cincinnati (1996-98) before again becoming a defensive coordinator at Western Illinois in 1999. A year later, he moved on to the same position at Western Kentucky.
In 2004, Martindale joined the NFL as linebackers coach for the Oakland Raiders. He took the same position with the Broncos in 2009 and was promoted to defensive coordinator a year later.
In 2012, he began a 10-season stint with the Baltimore Ravens as linebackers coach and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.
The Giants ranked 17th in defensive scoring (21.8 points per game) and 25th in yards allowed (358.2 per game) in their first year under the 59-year-old this season.
The Colts completed interviews with seven candidates last week – Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and their own special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone.
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday also remains a candidate for the full-time job.