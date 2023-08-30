INDIANAPOLIS – A flurry of roster moves Wednesday included three new additions for the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive tackle Ryan Hayes, defensive end Isaiah Land and offensive guard Josh Sills were claimed off waivers.
Hayes, a seventh-round pick out of Michigan, spent the offseason and training camp with the Miami Dolphins. He made 30 starts for the Wolverines and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and 2022.
Land signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in May. He had seven tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in three preseason games. Land had 29 sacks and 42.5 tackles for loss in 30 games over five seasons at Florida A&M.
“We wanted to add some speed off the edge, another guy,” Colts general manager Chris Ballard said. “He’s a guy we really liked in the draft, and just for whatever reason we didn’t get a chance (to select him) and he ended up going undrafted and ended up in Dallas. He showed us enough that we said, ‘OK, now let’s take a shot and get him in here.’
“We don’t know when he will be ready. His head coach in college – Willie Simmons – is a good friend and a good guy. He’s just been beating on the table telling us what he thinks (Land’s) potential is. So we’ll see. We’ll get him in here (Thursday), start working him and see if we can develop him.”
Sills signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and played in one game last season for the NFC champions.
Sills was acquitted of rape and kidnapping charges on Aug. 6, stemming from a 2019 case in Ohio. The 25-year-old was indicted by a grand jury on Jan. 31 and was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list before returning to the active roster after the acquittal.
To make room on the roster, defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and offensive lineman Carter O’Donnell were waived and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was released.
That briefly left just three receivers on the 53-man roster. But McKenzie was re-signed later in the day when tight end Jelani Woods was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.
Indianapolis also signed 16 players to the practice squad. They are linebacker Liam Anderson, safety Henry Black, safety Marcel Dabo, running back Jake Funk, safety Ronnie Harrison Jr., running back Jason Huntley, wide receiver D.J. Montgomery, defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, linebacker Donavan Mutin, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, defensive tackle Caleb Sampson, offensive tackle Dan Skipper, wide receiver Michael Strachan, cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart, cornerback Kevin Toliver II and wide receiver Juwann Winfree.
All 16 participated in training camp with the Colts.