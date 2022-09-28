INDIANAPOLIS – The tape, at times, is brutal.
On the first third down Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Indianapolis Colts never stood a chance. Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid lined up just to the left of center Ryan Kelly and almost straight up against left guard Quenton Nelson.
But when the ball was snapped, Nelson took a couple of shuffle steps to his left and held off three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones. Kelly, meanwhile, slid to his right in an apparent attempt to help struggling right guard Danny Pinter with a double-team against Kansas City’s Tershawn Wharton.
But Wharton was handed off to right tackle Braden Smith after good initial contact by Pinter, and Kelly was left in open space with no one to block. Meanwhile, Reid was chasing down quarterback Matt Ryan – who hastily threw the ball away just before he was hit.
And Reid wasn’t the only free rusher on the play. Defensive back Dicaprio Bootle was just a few steps behind him after breaking through an overloaded left side.
That’s just one example of the communication issues that are hampering Indianapolis’ offense at the moment. Ryan was sacked five times in the 20-17 upset victory, and the Chiefs were credited with 10 total quarterback hits and six tackles for loss.
Through three weeks, Ryan has been sacked 12 times. He’s on pace for a career-high 68 sacks, a total that would be the most in the NFL since 2005.
As the Colts (1-1-1) look to improve the league’s lowest scoring offense, it must start with the pass protection.
“It’s very uncharacteristic of our teams, but we have to own that we put that on tape,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “So I think we all take that pretty personal. It’s not just – we talked about this -- it’s all 11 guys. Obviously, we talk about the o-line, but it involves all 11 guys.
“Tight ends are involved in it, quarterbacks, running backs, receivers getting to the right spot at the right time. It’s a collective effort.”
That effort figures to get another major challenge this week with the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans (1-2) coming in for a visit.
The Titans have a strong front seven led by defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, outside linebacker Bud Dupree and former Colts defensive lineman Denico Autry. They also do a good job disguising their intentions and causing the exact kind of problems that have caused Indianapolis fits through the first three weeks.
If the Colts again struggle to diagnose and correctly block the blitz, it will be a tall task to end their three-game losing streak in the rivalry.
“At times we have done it good, and it’s just been at certain times – in critical times, too – where we’ve had lapses in that,” Ryan said. “For me, the focus has to be on improving our consistency because the good is good, and the bad is really – it’s not good. We’re capable of better consistency. We’ve done it very well at times, and we’ve done it poorly at times. We need to be more consistent with it.”
Indianapolis has been steadfast in its belief communication is the root cause of the protection issues.
Somewhere along the process, the message isn’t getting out to all the different players in the scheme. As a result, everyone has not been on the same page and free rushers have been far more common than would be acceptable.
The Colts are confident they’ve identified the primary issues and can begin moving forward as an offense.
“I mean, we’re all about solutions and fixing issues, and we know what the issues are,” Nelson said. “We’ve addressed them and what needs to change in order to play better to fix those issues. We’re going to try to do that to the best of our ability out at practice today.”
Indianapolis prides itself on pass protection. Reich runs meetings each week with the offensive line, quarterbacks, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers aimed at the specific opponent and the ways in which the protections must be executed.
The current streak is the worst of the head coach’s five-year tenure, and he’s confident the Colts can quickly turn things around.
He’s convinced it’s a mental hurdle, not a physical obstacle, and one that can be quickly rectified.
“I do have a strong degree of confidence in our players that we’re going to – listen, it’s not going to be flawless,” Reich said. “(Tennessee is) good up front. They’ve got good pressures, as I said. So maybe we don’t have a sack-less game. Maybe they get one. Maybe something happens.
“I’m confident we’ll be better. I’m confident we’ll be better, and we need to be better because this (Titans) team presents some good challenges.”