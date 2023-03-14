INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will have a new Week 1 starting quarterback for the seventh straight season.
And there’s work to do at a suddenly extremely thin cornerback position.
Atlanta television reporter Zach Klein reported the Colts will release veteran quarterback Matt Ryan — confirming a long-expected move — and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Indianapolis has agreed to trade veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys for a fifth-round compensatory draft pick Tuesday.
The trade can’t become official until the new NFL year begins Wednesday, but the combined moves will net about $27 million in salary cap space.
They also continue the deconstruction of a roster that finished 4-12-1 in 2022.
Gilmore is the third defensive starter reportedly headed out the door during the two-day legal tampering window. Linebacker Bobby Okereke is expected to sign with the New York Giants, and cornerback Brandon Facyson is expected to return to the Las Vegas Raiders after just one season with the Colts.
The trio combined to make 36 starts and play 2,468 snaps in 2022.
While linebacker remains a deep position with Shaquille Leonard, Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed headlining an experienced group, the depth at cornerback is suspect.
Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers are the only returning players with on-field experience.
The Colts are expected to add at least one new defender to the mix, with NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reporting the team has agreed to a three-year, $27 million contract with former San Francisco 49ers pass rusher Samson Ebukam.
The 27-year-old was a fourth-round pick out of East Washington by the Los Angeles Rams in 2017. He has 23.5 career sacks over six NFL seasons, including a career-high five last year in San Francisco.
Ebukam, who has 61 career starts, joins a group that includes third-year pass rushers Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo as well as returning veteran Tyquan Lewis.
Quarterback again, however, is the dominant topic of the offseason.
Ryan suffered through the roughest stretch of any Colts starter since Scott Tolzien was benched after the opening week in 2017.
The 37-year-old threw 13 interceptions and fumbled 15 times in just 12 starts. He was benched for three weeks at midseason after a 19-10 loss at Tennessee on Oct. 23 and lost his job for good after the Minnesota Vikings rallied from a 33-point halftime deficit in a 39-36 overtime victory on Dec. 17.
Ryan completed 67% of his passes for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and was sacked 38 times.
He was the sixth different Week 1 starter in as many years, following Tolzien, Andrew Luck (2018), Jacoby Brissett (2019), Philip Rivers (2020) and Carson Wentz (2021).
The Colts have had just three winning seasons with two playoff appearances and one postseason victory during the stretch.
Indianapolis could next attempt to the end the streak in next month’s NFL Draft, where it holds the fourth overall pick.
The Colts also could look to negotiate with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 26-year-old former MVP was hit with the non-exclusive franchise tag, meaning he can sign an offer sheet with any other team that Baltimore would be given the right to match.
If the Ravens decline, the signing team would send two first-round draft picks to Baltimore as compensation.
Indianapolis only began including the coaching staff in quarterback evaluations two weeks ago during the NFL Scouting Combine and has been working to identify its preferred path forward.
General manager Chris Ballard said the Colts’ preferred quarterback traits are changing along with the athletes who play the position.
“You want a guy that’s got a fast mind, who is accurate,” Ballard said March 1 at the Combine. “We get caught up in arm strength, but (we’re looking for) guys that are accurate and then who makes plays when the game is on the line? I know I’m going to get this question. I think we’re seeing today they come in all different shapes and sizes.
“You look around the league — and I think you can track this back to seven-on-seven back in high schools, 20-25 years go, when they started that (with) more kids — you’re getting a lot more athletes playing the position. So they’re going to come in different shapes, different sizes, some tall, some short, some athletes. The ability to move, navigate the pocket, escape the pocket, make plays with your feet — all those things that we’re seeing in our league (are important). Not that we haven’t seen them before, but I think it’s even become more prevalent.”