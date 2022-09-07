INDIANAPOLIS – If there’s any advantage to starting five different quarterbacks in as many seasons, perhaps it’s the element of surprise.
As Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts prepare for Sunday’s season opener, there’s not a lot of definitive film for the Houston Texans to study.
They can obviously look back at Ryan’s 14-year tenure with the Atlanta Falcons and make educated guesses about how that might fit into the Colts’ scheme. And they can watch head coach Frank Reich’s previous four seasons in Indianapolis and guess at which elements will be emphasized this fall.
But Houston can’t be certain about any of its conclusions until the ball is kicked off and the game begins to unfold.
“Listen, I’m not trying to overplay that,” Reich said. “I know they are not losing sleep over it. That’s just all part of the game. We’re naturally trying to build our team and our offense around our players like every other team is. So a little bit of that you play to your advantage.
“Again, that’s why in preseason we did nothing. We did nothing. We were so generic in every way. So use that to our advantage, even if it’s just a little advantage, right? I think it is just a little advantage, but whatever little advantages you can get in this game add up.”
The Colts are 0-4 in season openers under Reich and have averaged just 20.8 points. That number has dipped to 18 points per contest over the past two seasons without a full spring workout schedule and normal training camp.
The hope is a full offseason with Ryan under center – and a healthier Week 1 roster -- will lead to better early results.
It’s already abundantly clear the veteran quarterback has changed the way the offense will operate.
“I wouldn’t say it’s way different,” wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. said. “It’s just a little bit different in how Matt likes to read things, how he likes things done versus last year. I mean we would just go out there and run around and make plays.
“But this year we’re trying to be organized, be on your spots, be at your depth because that’s just how (Ryan) likes it. That’s how he commands us, and that’s just what he expects. So we better be there.”
The preseason offered very few clues as to how this might look in action.
The first-team offense played only a handful of series and scored a touchdown and a field goal – both on a short field.
Ryan was 11-of-17 for 117 yards and was sacked twice without a touchdown or interception. He averaged just 6.9 yards per attempt, and Pittman was the leading receiver with five catches for 59 yards.
But – as Reich as mentioned -- the offense intentionally showed nothing in the exhibition games.
One obvious regular-season addition will be the presence of All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. He was held out of all three preseason games to help reduce the wear and tear on his body after accumulating 372 touches last year.
Other changes likely will be more subtle but potentially equally impactful.
“Once we get ready to game plan Houston,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said, “everyone will have their specific role and then we’ll start to see this offense kind of flourish.”
It’s no normal opener for Ryan, but he’s trying to keep things as familiar as possible.
His departure from the Falcons was relatively amicable, and he’s had nothing but good things to say about his tenure with the franchise that included an MVP trophy and a Super Bowl appearance.
But there are always doubters.
The Athletic recently polled five anonymous NFL executives and asked them to rank the 16 teams in the AFC. The Colts were ranked as high as the fourth-best team in the loaded conference and as low as 12th.
Many factors play into that wide variance, but the perception of Ryan’s longevity has to be a major consideration.
How much does the 37-year-old have left in the tank?
That ultimately is the question that will most define the Colts this season.
Ryan doesn’t have to return to his MVP form of 2016. But he does have to play well enough to improve the league’s 26th-ranked passing game and bring balance to the offense.
“I think you always have something to prove,” Ryan said. “I think when you lose that, maybe it’s time to be done. For me, I’ve always felt that way. I certainly feel like I have a lot to prove, this team has a lot to prove and the games are our opportunities to do that.
“So I feel like my motivation … is as strong as it’s ever been, and I’m just excited to get started.”