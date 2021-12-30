INDIANAPOLIS — Ryan Kelly gathered himself Thursday afternoon and asked for patience and understanding from the media assembled on a video conference call.
The Indianapolis Colts center returned a day earlier after the hardest two weeks of his life — burying his infant daughter, Mary Kate, and grieving with his wife, Emma.
As he prepared to read a written statement, the devastation of recent events seemed to become fresh all over again.
“For 24 hours, I watched and held my wife’s hand as she labored with our daughter,” Kelly said. “We didn’t get to later where you get to wrap your baby up and take them home. It wasn’t in God’s plan for our sweet girl. We had to say goodbye, the hardest thing that either of us has ever and hopefully will ever have to go through. But this is about my wife and the rock star that she is.
“As I sat in the hospital bed and watched tears roll down her face, she held our daughter with love, a love that I’ve never seen before. The strength that she possesses I know transferred to our daughter who watches over us now. I’ve never been more proud to be your husband.”
Kelly continued with expressions of gratitude to the friends and family who have been by the couple’s side throughout the tragedy. He also thanked the Irsay family, head coach Frank Reich, general manager Chris Ballard, director of player engagement David Thornton, his teammates and the entire Colts organization for their support and understanding.
There were also thanks to the doctors and nurses at Community Hospital North and to the thousands of strangers who have reached out with stories of their own loss.
“You have helped us in ways that you will never know,” Kelly said. “Hearing your stories and knowing we’re not alone has brough us light in all this darkness.”
Against such a backdrop, football is insignificant.
And the Colts have kept that in perspective. As the team prepares for a Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders dripping with postseason implications, it’s making sure there’s still plenty of space for Kelly to recover in whatever way he deems necessary.
“We preach about being a family here, and obviously when we heard about Ryan and Emma, it was heartbreaking for all of us,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “I can’t even imagine to put myself in that position because I’ve never been in a position like that before and the type of grief that they’re going through and all that and how hard it is to come back from that.
“I’ve also had teammates in the past that have gone through the same experience. And, for him to come back, just us being the guys that we are and bringing him back with open arms and being there for him — whatever it is. If he wants to talk about it or just going on with our daily business, whatever it is, just being there for him. That’s the best thing that we can do, and I know he’s excited to be back and get his mind off of some things and just getting back into ball.”
Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is the longest tenured player on the roster, coming into the stretch run of his 10th season with the team.
He’s developed into the soul of the team in many ways, leading the way with emotional pep talks and trying to make sure the players’ minds are always in the right place.
Hilton said the Kellys’ tragedy was felt by the entire locker room, and the center will determine how the next few weeks play out.
“It was a sad moment, sad time,” Hilton said. “Sometimes you want to reach out, but sometimes you want to give them their space and let them heal. It’s just tough, man. I saw him (Wednesday). He came in, and I just gave him a hug, man. Let him know I’m here for him and that I’m still praying for him. Time heals, and we just hope that he’s able to come back full circle, but I know it’s going to be tough.”
Kelly never felt pressure to return on any timetable other than his own.
It was important to him not to leave his grieving wife alone on Christmas day, and he is grateful the team fully respected his wishes.
“I think that they knew in their hearts that I wasn’t going to be ready to go on Christmas Day to play in that game,” Kelly said. “I mentally wouldn’t be there. So I just knew selfishly, coming back to work keeps my mind on football, and it helps me to heal. Certainly, (Wednesday) was probably the hardest day, walking back into the office and just seeing people. They don’t know what to tell you. Unless you’ve been in the situation, you don’t know what to say.
“For me, this is healing in itself and selfishly, I feel bad because my wife is at home. She’s taking care of the dogs and grieving by herself, but I know she’ll get through it, too. Certainly, just having the support of the Colts and not having to go out there and be pressured to play Christmas Day, I’ll forever be thankful. It just feels right to be back. I know that being here is where I need to be right now. It doesn’t make it any easier. I mean, take it minute-by-minute. That’s kind of how it goes. I’m just taking it one day at a time.”
