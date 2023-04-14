INDIANAPOLIS – DeForest Buckner read and heard all the rumors this offense.
The Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle even woke up one morning with text messages from two players on different teams inquiring whether it was true he was looking for a new home.
The whole process just made Buckner laugh.
He spoke with general manager Chris Ballard after the season as he always does, and he came away with trust and faith in the direction the franchise is heading.
Those who expected him to follow veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore out the door were surely disappointed.
“Gilly is at a different point in his career than I am,” Buckner said. “He just finished up Year 11, and I’m going into Year 8. If I was in his position, maybe I would have considered the same thing. But everybody has their way about how they want to go try and win and stuff like that.
“Gilly was one of my favorite teammates of all time. He’s a pro. He’s a great guy on and off the field, great friend and I wish him nothing but the best. That’s the best decision that he made for him and his family, and I’m all for it. And he will definitely be missed.”
The loss of Gilmore, linebacker Bobby Okereke and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue removes three valuable veterans from the starting lineup.
Young players will be asked to fill in at all three positions as the defense attempts to take a step forward in its second season under coordinator Gus Bradley.
Without taking into consideration potential upgrades in the NFL Draft at the end of the month, Isaiah Rodgers and Dallis Flowers figure to see their roles increase in the absence of Gilmore. E.J. Speed is in line for more snaps with Okereke now playing for the New York Giants. And free agent addition Samson Ebukam will get the first shot to fill Ngakoue’s pass-rushing shoes.
But there’s also one potential addition that could make a major impact this fall – the healthy return of All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard. After undergoing a second procedure to fix nerve issues in his back, there is cautious optimism Leonard can return to his role as the defense’s physical and emotional leader.
“Obviously having a guy like him back is gonna make a whole lot of things better,” fellow linebacker Zaire Franklin said. “I had spent some time with him in Tampa (during the offseason). We were both getting after it. I know for him, last year was a lot for him – both on and off the field – so I think for him, just getting back into that routine, getting back to that rhythm – I see him in there every day just doing everything he can to get back.
“So he’s just taking his time. He’s got a long road to it, but I know he’s making some progress and he’ll be ready to go.”
While the offense prepares for another new starting quarterback and adjusts to a complete overhaul of the coaching staff, the defense is looking forward to some continuity.
Franklin is coming off a breakout season during which he set a franchise record for tackles and played at a Pro Bowl level. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart also enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in Bradley’s scheme.
With Buckner returning as the anchor of the defensive line and potential bounce-back years for cornerback Kenny Moore II and Leonard, there’s hope the defense can take another step forward despite the personnel losses.
“We had some really good success on the defensive side of the ball in the first year of the system,” Buckner said. “So going into Year 2 and guys just picking up the play that we had throughout the season and then just growing from what we did last year, I think there’s a lot of optimism to be had this year.”
Franklin stands to be one of the players who could benefit most.
He talked about the different mindset in Year 2 under Bradley. All the basics have been installed, and the initial learning process is complete.
Now defenders can play faster and more freely within the system while focusing on the details that make all the difference on game day.
It’s a process Franklin is excited to get started.
He believes he had chances to make even more plays than he was able to a year ago and will hold himself to a higher standard this fall.
As for the defense as a whole? The goals will not be altered.
“We’ve got a standard that we’ve had since we’ve been in here, and that doesn’t change,” Franklin said. “The standard is always to be the best defense on the field regardless of what team we’re playing.”