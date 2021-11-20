INDIANAPOLIS — Each Friday, an oversized inflatable football player is placed at the entrance of the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center with encouragement for that week’s game.
Somehow, the “Beat the Bills” message this week has never felt more like an imperative.
It’s not quite a must-win contest for the Indianapolis Colts (5-5). The AFC wild-card chase is far too wide-open and chaotic to use that term.
But it likely will feel like a playoff game. Buffalo (6-3) is in a battle for the AFC East title with the New England Patriots (7-4), and both the Colts and Bills need a win Sunday.
Indianapolis has lost eight straight games against teams that made the postseason in 2020, including a 27-24 decision on the road against the Bills in last year’s wild-card round. It’s a slump the Colts need to break if they hope to return to the playoffs this season.
“Listen, at the end of the day we’re heading into late November and December here and so, where we’re at, sitting at .500, we would love to say it could’ve looked different, be in a different spot,” Colts quarterback Carson Wentz said. “All of that kind of goes out the window. It’s pretty wide open. We know that. For us, it’s let’s just try and go 1-0 each week and whoever it is that we’re lining up across, we’re ready to go.”
The Colts have proven they can compete with the league’s best — taking double-digit leads and losing in overtime against the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans and dropping a three-point decision at home against the Los Angeles Rams. But they haven’t proven they can win against top competition.
The 4-5 San Francisco 49ers are the best team Indianapolis has beaten. The rest of the schedule is mostly filled with dominant victories against lesser opponents and near-misses against likely playoff teams.
Last week was an exception when the 2-7 Jacksonville Jaguars pushed Indianapolis to the limit before falling 23-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. That game can be looked at in a positive light. It represents progress with the defense finishing out a close game and holding on for the win.
But the challenge Sunday will be significantly greater. Buffalo boasts the NFL’s top-ranked scoring defense and No. 2 scoring offense, making it the most complete team in the league on paper. The Bills already have posted a pair of shutouts this season and have outscored opponents by an average of 16 points.
There have been missteps — including an ugly 9-6 road loss against the Jaguars two weeks ago — but Indianapolis knows its likely to get the best version of Buffalo possible.
“They just have all types of weapons,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said. “You have (quarterback) Josh Allen leading the charge. You have (wide receiver Stefon) Diggs, and they have (Devin) Singletary in the backfield, so they have a good running back, too. When we’re playing soft zone coverages, I just feel like Josh Allen does a great job of extending plays with his legs. His receivers, they remind me somewhat of the Kansas City team. When I say it like that, I mean like whenever they know he’s out of the pocket, now it’s backyard football — ‘We’ve got to get open.’
“I was watching the game from last year and seeing the plays when he extends, it was a 35-yard pass, a 28-yard pass. We’ve got to make sure we try and take that away because that’s what they are really good at.”
The playoff meeting last season certainly will cast a shadow on this contest.
Indianapolis still feels as though it should have won that game and advanced. Instead a litany of errors — including a failed fourth-down conversion at the goal-line and an offsides penalty that extended a Buffalo drive late in the first half — ended the team’s season.
For the players returning from that roster, it’s still a raw memory.
“Last year’s playoff loss was tough because we were in it,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “We had opportunities to win that game, too, and really close it on the defensive side, getting that — I think it was Nico (Denico Autry) got the sack-fumble. We just came up short with that fumble recovery to give the offense a chance to score again, and we also had some mishaps on the defensive side. Just shooting ourselves in the foot, especially watching that film all over again. It was definitely a tough pill to swallow.”
Avoiding those kind of self-inflicted errors will be paramount Sunday.
If the Colts are going to start winning close games consistently, they must cease being their own worst enemy.
Following the win against Jacksonville, Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich rhetorically asked why his team couldn’t take control of the wide-open AFC race in the next few weeks. It’s not a sentiment he’s shared with the players. Because he doesn’t feel he needs to.
If this team is to get where it wants to go, it needs to start winning games like this one.
“I didn’t go into the team meeting saying, ‘It’s here for our taking.’ I think everybody knows that,” Reich said. “This 1-0 thing is not just a mantra. It really is all that matters. It’s a week-to-week league, but as the head coach you have to think big picture sometimes, and I really believe we have the guys to do that. It’s not easy, nothing about it is.
“So we have an opportunity, though, before us. This is a good opportunity we have this Sunday.”
