INDIANAPOLIS – Shane Steichen promised the Indianapolis Colts would compete in his first season as head coach.
The team delivered on that vow for the most part during Sunday’s season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium, but it couldn’t finish the fight in a 31-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“We definitely were in position,” Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson said. “We had it the whole way, I believe. I felt like we had the game the whole way. Our defense played great. They played lights out. They helped us a lot. Almost every possession, almost every drive for them was a turnover, and we’ve just got to help them out.
“They can’t get a turnover then you go three-and-out. That’s not good for them or for us. We’ve just got to get better because our defense played good. Shoutout to those guys, but (on) offense we’ve got to clean some things up so we can make it easy for them.”
Little came easily for Indianapolis in this one. But the Colts (0-1) still gave themselves a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter.
The home team entered the final period with a 21-17 lead after a remarkable play by defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and linebacker Zaire Franklin.
Buckner scored his second career touchdown during a wild sequence that included his strip-sack of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Franklin alertly knocking the ball free from Jacksonville running back Tank Bigsby after many assumed the play would be ruled an incomplete pass and Buckner rumbling 26 yards to the end zone and finishing with his arm outstretched over the goal line.
“It’s interesting because if you go in (the visiting locker room) and ask every offensive player right now, they will tell you exactly what we talk about Thursdays,” Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said. “We talk about getting on every loose ball, and for some reason, we all kind of froze.
“It’s obviously a learning moment for Tank, for the offense, for the guys, but for a young player to come back like he did and have those tough runs late in the game, I think, is a credit to him and the ability to shake off a negative play.”
Bigsby got a measure of redemption by finishing a 10-play, 46-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run to put the Jaguars (1-0) back in front 24-21 with 5:14 remaining in the game.
At that point, it looked as though things might be set up for a storybook ending.
Richardson’s first career home start would end with a chance for his first career fourth-quarter game-winning drive.
The moment was fleeting.
On the second snap of the ensuing series, Richardson tried to find tight end Mo Alie-Cox in the flat and was intercepted by leaping Jacksonville cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Two snaps after that, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne burst through for a 26-yard touchdown run that sealed the 10th consecutive season opener without a victory for Indianapolis.
“We trust that play a lot, so we called it,” Richardson said of the interception. “I saw the corner, but I just threw it a little too flat, and we weren’t trying to attack him the whole game, but I saw that matchup and I thought I could get it over his head.
“But I threw it a little too flat. But he made a good play. Hopefully, it doesn’t happen again. We just grow from it.”
There was more good than bad for Richardson in his NFL debut.
He finished 24-of-37 for 223 yards passing and was the Colts’ leading rusher with 40 yards on 10 carries. His 2-yard touchdown run tied the game at 7-7 with 14:57 remaining in the first half, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. – who had a team-high eight catches for 97 yards – took a screen pass 39 yards for Richardson’s first career touchdown pass to tie the game at 14-14 with 11:25 left in the third quarter.
But Indianapolis found it hard to consistently push the ball downfield because of the style of defense Jacksonville chose to play.
The Colts were 2-of-12 on third down, 1-for-5 on fourth down and managed just 280 total yards.
“They played a lot of zone,” Pittman said. “I think that they were zoning it because of Anthony’s legs. Because Anthony is so dangerous, because as soon as he breaks he can split you for like a 30-yard run. So we just have to adapt to that.
“If teams start doing that, we just gotta figure out ways to beat that, and we just gotta get back to the tape and see what really happened.”
The Colts were unable to get anything going in the run game outside of the quarterback’s efforts. Running backs Deon Jackson, Jake Funk and Evan Hull combined for just 25 yards on 16 carries, and Jackson lost a pair of fumbles – underscoring the absence of one-time All-Pro rusher Jonathan Taylor, who remains on the physically unable to perform list after a summer-long contract dispute with the team.
Jacksonville got just enough from Lawrence and new wide receiver Calvin Ridley to push it over the top despite two traditional turnovers and two turnovers on downs.
Lawrence finished 24-of-32 for 241 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, with much of that production going to Ridley. The former Atlanta Falcons star made eight receptions for 101 yards and a score in his first appearance for the Jaguars.
Jacksonville took the lead on a 9-yard touchdown reception by Ridley with 5:18 to play in the first quarter and regained a 14-7 advantage on an 18-yard touchdown catch by a diving Zay Jones with 4:56 remaining in the first half.
Brandon McManus’ 45-yard field goal gave the visitors a 17-14 advantage with 8:31 left in the third quarter before Buckner’s wild touchdown.
Indianapolis stays in the AFC South next week with a visit to the Houston Texans (0-1).
“We’re definitely disappointed in a loss, especially in the division,” wide receiver Alec Pierce said. “First game of the year – we really want to win that one. I think … the silver lining (is) you can see the potential there. I thought offensively we had some moments. We just have to work on being consistent.”