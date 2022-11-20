INDIANAPOLIS – Five yards.
That’s all that separated the Indianapolis Colts from a second straight victory Sunday under head coach Jeff Saturday.
But old habits die hard.
The Colts’ red-zone woes continued with a chance to put the game away in the final five minutes, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored the winning touchdown on a 7-yard run with 1:20 remaining as the visitors escaped with a 17-16 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“That’s a tough one to swallow,” Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan said. “Make no mistake, they’re a good football team. They’ve been playing very well all year. I thought we had a good idea of what we needed to do in order to win.
“We did a lot of really good things. We made too many mistakes along the way. And, yeah, that one feels like we let it get away.”
Like any close loss, there are any number of plays the Colts (4-6-1) would like to have back. But the most crucial sequence came after Ryan completed a 31-yard pass to wide receiver Parris Campbell at the Eagles’ 5-yard line with 5:44 remaining in the game.
Nursing a 13-10 lead, Indianapolis could have essentially sealed the victory with a touchdown. Instead, running back Jonathan Taylor was stuffed for no gain on first down. Ryan was pressured and threw the ball out of the end zone on second down. And linebacker Hassan Reddick dropped the quarterback for a 14-yard loss on third down to set up Chase McLaughlin’s third and final field goal of the game.
Reddick appeared to grab Ryan’s facemask as he went to the ground, but no flag was thrown despite the quarterback’s demonstrable objection.
Instead of first-and-goal at the 1-yard line, McLaughlin kicked a 37-yard field goal to give the Colts a 16-10 lead with 4:37 remaining.
It didn’t last.
“We had everything in front of us,” Saturday said. “We didn’t execute enough to get the win. Disappointing loss, obviously, just too many mistakes. I mean, too many penalties, too many negative plays, missing kicks.
“You just can’t play a team that good and give them that many opportunities. We just left them in the game, and ultimately (they) made one more play than we did.”
As usual, Hurts was the lynchpin.
The MVP candidate was largely held in check in the passing game, finishing 18-of-25 for 190 yards with one touchdown and absorbing three sacks. But he rushed 16 times for a game-high 86 yards, including the game-winning score.
The biggest play on the decisive drive was a 39-yard pass interference penalty assessed against Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin after he was beaten deep by Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders. That gave the Eagles (9-1) a first down at Indianapolis’ 28-yard line with 3:38 to play, and Hurts methodically marched the offense the rest of the way into the end zone.
After picking up a fourth-and-2 at the 9-yard line with a 3-yard scramble, Hurts scored on third-and-goal from the 7 when the seas parted in front of him and he went into the end zone untouched.
“First of all, I can’t speak for everybody else, but I know me – personally – I could have been better on that play,” Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “They were set a certain way on a draw play all day, and finally I think I’ve got a 1-on-1 pass (rep). Guy drops back a little bit and I take it up the B (gap), and as soon as I hit the move, I knew. I was like, ‘Everybody and their mama knew it was a draw except for me.’
“In that moment, looking back on it, I should have been stab rushing. Maybe I could’ve fallen back inside, made a play and maybe we would’ve had a chance on fourth down. That’s the way I look at the play, and I gotta be better.”
Maybes are all Indianapolis was left with. Again.
For the first time this season, the Colts scored on the opening drive – marching 75 yards on 10 plays capped by a 1-yard Taylor touchdown run. Taylor had 49 yards on seven carries during the drive, but he finished with just 84 yards on 22 attempts.
Indianapolis came in with the goal of running the ball and milking the clock, but it managed just 99 rushing yards on 3.8 yards per attempt.
Jake Elliott and McLaughlin traded field goals after the early touchdown, and the Colts took a 10-3 lead into the half.
Indianapolis had plenty of opportunity to extend the advantage in the third quarter. With the help of a strip sack by defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and two more defensive stops, Indianapolis’ three drives in the period began at the Eagles’ 22-yard line, its own 47-yard line and its own 45-yard line.
But the Colts scored a combined three points on those possessions – including a 50-yard attempt by McLaughlin that sailed wide right.
The Eagles cut the deficit to 13-10 on Hurts’ 22-yard touchdown pass to Quez Watkins with 13:31 remaining in the final period, and the teams traded fumble recoveries before Indianapolis’ fateful failed first-and-goal from the 5.
“We certainly should have had more touchdowns,” center Ryan Kelly said. “We shot ourselves in the foot a couple of times in the red zone. You look at that. A lot of should’ve, would’ve, could’ves, right? But the NFL is not like that.
“I thought the defense played a great game, hanging in there. (Philadephia is) a great defense, a good team, but I thought we should have won that game.”