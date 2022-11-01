INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts’ struggling offense claimed another victim Tuesday.
Eight days after veteran quarterback Matt Ryan lost his starting job, the team relieved offensive coordinator Marcus Brady of his duties.
The news was announced in a release accompanied by a quote from head coach Frank Reich.
“This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team,” Reich said. “I appreciate Marcus’ commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward.”
Brady joined the Colts in 2018 as the assistant quarterbacks coach. He was elevated to quarterbacks coach the following season and assumed the offensive coordinator position in 2021 after Nick Sirianni was hired as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Reich has been Indianapolis’ offensive play caller since he was hired in 2018, but the weekly offensive gameplan is a collaborative effort with the coaching staff.
Brady’s exact duties have never been publicly detailed, but he did extensive work with the quarterbacks during all five of his seasons with the team.
The Colts (3-4-1) enter Week 9 ranked 30th in scoring offense with an average of 16.1 points per game. The defense is seventh in the NFL, surrendering just 19.6 points per outing.
Sunday’s 17-16 loss against the Washington Commanders was the second straight defeat in which the defense allowed less than 20 points. Indianapolis did surrender back-to-back scoring drives totaling 21 plays for 171 yards as the Commanders rallied from a nine-point fourth-quarter deficit.
The Colts’ primary obstacles on offense have come from turnovers, a faltering running game and pass protection.
Indianapolis has 16 giveaways, the third-highest total in the league, with nine interceptions and seven fumbles. The Colts lost two fumbles against Washington.
A year after All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor set a franchise record and led the NFL with more than 1,800 rushing yards, the run game ranks 29th with 702 total yards and 3.7 yards per carry.
Indianapolis’ quarterbacks also have been sacked 26 times.
Things moved forward in the latter two categories against the Commanders, with new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger taking just two sacks and the running game producing 135 yards on an average of 4.7 yards per attempt.
Reich will assume the offensive coordinator duties moving forward.
The Colts visit the New England Patriots (4-4) on Sunday.