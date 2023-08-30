INDIANAPOLIS – Moments after making his opening statement Wednesday inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard quickly addressed “the elephant” in the room.
“Just so y’all know, and I want everybody to know, Jonathan (Taylor) is well respected and a really good human being and a damn good football player,” Ballard said. “I think we all know this, all right? Things like this happen. I tell every rookie that comes in there’s gonna be a point where we disagree, and it’s usually about money. And it’s gonna be hard. And just know that doesn’t change my care level for you.
“I care deeply for Jonathan Taylor. I have great respect for Jonathan Taylor. Our relationship I will tell you is – look, even when it gets hard, I won’t quit on the relationship. I won’t do it. I think too much of the young man, think too much of what he’s given our organization and how hard he’s played for us.”
The Colts are in unchartered waters this summer with their best offensive player estranged from the team.
Taylor – a 24-year-old running back in the prime of his career who led the NFL in rushing yards in 2021 – asked for a trade when training camp began July 25 and has been on the physically unable to perform list ever since.
On Tuesday, Indianapolis turned down offers from the Miami Dolphins and a mystery team later revealed by ESPN to be the Green Bay Packers, leaving the situation in limbo less than two weeks before the regular season begins.
At the heart of the issue is a depressed running back market across the NFL and Taylor’s desire for a long-term contract that gives him some guarantees beyond the 2023 season.
The Colts have been unwilling to negotiate an extension before the end of this season, during which Taylor is scheduled to be paid $4.3 million under the final year of his rookie deal.
Taylor – who is still rehabbing an ankle injury that cost him six games last season – has made it clear he’s not interested in assuming the risk of playing without a long-term agreement in place.
There’s little – if any – middle ground between the two positions. But Ballard is still holding out hope for reconciliation.
“It sucks for the Colts. It sucks for Jonathan Taylor. And it sucks for our fans. It does,” Ballard said. “And it’s where we’re at, and we’ve gotta work through it. And we’re going to do everything we can to work through it. Relationships are repairable. They’re repairable.”
The next checkpoint in the saga will come in Week 6 of the regular season.
There is a special exception in the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement for players in the final year of their contract on the physically unable to perform list. A player in that situation can have his contract tolled – or paused – if “(i) he is still physically unable to perform his football services as of the sixth regular season game; and (ii) he is not reinstated to the Club’s Active/Inactive List during that regular season or postseason.”
Health is a key component of this complex situation. Taylor has not taken part in any on-field activities since the Colts’ Dec. 17 loss at the Minnesota Vikings last season and underwent surgery on his ankle in January.
“When you’re still having effects from last year’s surgery and still having pain, you’re not 100%, we’re not gonna put a player on the field that’s still complaining of pain in the ankle,” Ballard said, explaining the decision to leave Taylor on the PUP list following Tuesday’s 53-man roster cutdown deadline. “I’m not gonna do that.”
What comes next is anybody’s guess.
Because he’s on PUP, Taylor can not play in the first four games and can not practice until Oct. 2.
By all accounts, Taylor still would like to be dealt to a new franchise before the NFL’s trade deadline Oct. 31. But Ballard was very clear he will not simply give away the former All-Pro without proper compensation.
The relationship between the Colts and the star running back deteriorated rapidly.
In April, Taylor said he was looking forward to contract negotiations and excited about the process. By June, he expressed concerns the front office might not share his enthusiasm for an extension. In July, he made public his demands for a new home.
The longest pause during Ballard’s half-hour session with the media came after the general manager was asked if there was anything he could have done differently to prevent that escalation.
“It’s a fair question, and I want to answer it because I’ve thought a lot about it,” he said. “And you know me, especially when I know you’re hurting a guy I really care about – because he trusts the relationship – that’s hard. I felt I was very honest with all my discussions. And I’ve thought through what we could have done differently. I’m sure both sides would probably tell you, ‘Man, I wish I would have done something a little bit differently.’
“But the one thing I do know is it doesn’t do me any good – or anybody any good – to sit up here and say it’s somebody else’s fault. That’s not productive. It doesn’t help anybody find a solution.”
Is it possible that solution includes Taylor returning as a part of the Colts’ future.
“I sure hope so. That’s the way I look at it,” Ballard said. “I think he’s a really good player. I think he’s a great kid. I think he’s great for the community. That would be the plan. I’m not gonna get into hypotheticals of yea or nay, but I don’t want any indication that we don’t want Jonathan Taylor. That is not true.”