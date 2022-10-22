INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts have two dragons to slay this week.
The Tennessee Titans have won the last four meetings in the rivalry and have taken five of the last six overall. That’s helped to fuel back-to-back AFC South championships for the franchise.
The other dragon is of the Colts’ own design. Through the first five weeks, Indianapolis surrendered 21 sacks and turned the football over 11 times. That helped doom the NFL’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense, and the troubles were instrumental in the first meeting against Tennessee on Oct. 2.
The Colts had three turnovers — two interceptions by quarterback Matt Ryan and a fumble by running back Jonathan Taylor — and Ryan was sacked three times. Each of Indianapolis’ final three possessions penetrated the Titans’ 30-yard line with a one-score deficit. They ended with a punt, a fumble and a missed 51-yard field goal attempt.
If the Colts (3-2-1) are to defeat their nemesis Sunday at Nissan Stadium, they’ll first have to ensure their own house is in order.
“There’s got to be a good sense of urgency,” Ryan said. “It’s a really good football team in Tennessee. Obviously, they’ve owned the division the last handful of years. It’s a good, physical defense, a physical run game. (Quarterback) Ryan Tannehill is a good player. They are a very balanced team. It’s going to take a really good effort from us.
“We’re going to have to play good football, the kind of football that we envisioned as this team was coming together during the spring. We’re going to have to play clean. We’re going to have to play tough and find a way, but I have a lot of confidence in our group.”
The Colts found a work-around for their offensive struggles in last week’s 34-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Playing a team that dominated in the trenches and won an ugly 24-0 decision on Sept. 18, Indianapolis ran a no-huddle offense on 47% of its snaps (the highest usage in the league this season) and topped its previous high mark for points this year by two full touchdowns.
Ryan had a quarterback rating of 107.6 and threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions while not being sacked on 58 drop backs.
Aside perhaps from the high number of pass attempts, it’s the exact blueprint the Colts need to finally take down Tennessee (3-2).
The Titans allowed 327 passing yards in the first meeting, but All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor was held to just 42 rushing yards on 20 attempts. That tracks with Tennessee’s rankings through five games. It’s No. 5 in the NFL against the run and No. 32 against the pass.
The key for Indianapolis is finding a way to test that leaky secondary without defensive line stalwarts Jeffrey Simmons and Denico Autry blowing up plays. The five combined sacks and interceptions undermined much of the Colts’ offensive efforts the first time around.
“They’re physical up front on both sides of the ball, but probably the thing that Tennessee does as well as anybody is they don’t beat themselves,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “They’re really good at situational football. They don’t beat themselves. Turnover ratio is normally pretty good, and they are a very disciplined team.
“So a very good football team, No. 1 seed last year in the AFC, obviously division champs. All roads go through Nashville.”
The Colts actually had won three straight contests in the Music City — including a winner-take-all battle for the AFC’s final playoff spot in the 2018 season finale — before last year’s 25-16 defeat.
The last two meetings in the series have been at Lucas Oil Stadium, and both were determined by a single score. Former quarterback Carson Wentz’s interception in overtime cost Indianapolis a 34-31 decision last year, and Taylor’s fumble on third-and-1 at the Titans’ 24-yard line with 8:47 remaining in the fourth quarter helped seal the 24-17 loss two weeks ago.
This contest carries extra importance for the Colts. It’s their fifth divisional contest in the first seven weeks, and they won’t see an AFC South rival again until the Week 18 finale against the Houston Texans.
“It’s huge. They kind of crammed in all the divisional games early and then left one at the end,” Taylor said. “But any divisional game is always a big game, especially when you’re going to someone’s place. It’s a hostile environment. It’s never going to be easy at all.
“So we got to be a band of brothers. We have to be road warriors this week, and we have to get it done.”