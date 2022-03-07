INDIANAPOLIS – There will be no news conference to celebrate Jack Doyle’s retirement, no party to reminisce about his nine years playing for his hometown team and to glorify his career.
In keeping with his personality on and off the field, a simple letter issued through team communications will have to suffice.
There’s never been any flash to Doyle, a former Indianapolis Cathedral star who went on to make two Pro Bowl appearances as a tight end with the Indianapolis Colts.
His career instead was built on hard work and dedication. The fact those qualities led him to become a local folk legend never was something Doyle found of much interest.
He was living a dream, and he was determined to make the most of it.
“Growing up in Indianapolis in the late ’90s, (early) 2000s, it was impossible to not be a die-hard Colts fan,” Doyle wrote in a letter distributed on social media. “Getting the chance to play nine seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is very hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and (am) retiring from football.”
Doyle’s career was marked by a blue-collar work ethic and a Midwestern tough streak. He played through or came back from myriad injuries -- including a ruptured kidney -- while making his greatest mark as a ferocious blocker on the edge.
A willingness to do the dirty work on the field and an unassuming, friendly nature in the locker room endeared Doyle to teammates, coaches and front-office staff alike.
“After I was hired by the Colts in 2017, one of the first roster moves we made was re-signing Jack Doyle,” Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard said in a team release. “It was very apparent what type of player and leader he was and the impact he made as a teammate. He is a player we wanted our rookies to emulate.
“Jack’s love for the game was strong. You could sense that in every area from practice to the weight room to game days.”
That passion allowed an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky who was cut at the conclusion of his first NFL training camp to forge an integral role for nearly a decade in the league.
Doyle signed with the Colts in 2013 after being cut by the Tennessee Titans. His breakout season came in 2016 when he caught 59 passes for 594 yards and five touchdowns. The following year he set career highs with 80 receptions and 690 yards, adding four scores and making his first Pro Bowl.
Injuries limited the 6-foot-6, 262-pounder to just six games in 2018, but he returned a year later with 43 catches for 448 yards and four touchdowns and made his second Pro Bowl.
Doyle played in all 17 games last season, catching 29 passes for 302 yards and three scores. He finished his career with 295 receptions for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns – ranking third in Indianapolis history in catches among tight ends.
“Jack is a consummate pro in every sense, and it was a privilege to serve as his coach,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “His contributions on the field are obvious, but he made just as much of an impact off the field. He was a leader, a team captain and one of the hardest workers at practice and in the film room.
“We had the ultimate trust in Jack to perform and execute at the highest level in any situation both offensively and on special teams. He was one of our most dependable players. Jack’s value to this organization will be hard to replace.”
Doyle averaged at least 7 yards per target in three of his final four seasons, and he remained a highly valuable blocker throughout his career.
But Doyle mentioned the possibility of stepping away late in the 2021 season, and he noted it was getting harder and harder to get his body ready for the unique grind of a regular season.
In his farewell message, Doyle reiterated that point and then thanked his teammates, coaches, the organization as a whole and the fans for their support the past nine years.
“I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field,” Doyle wrote. “I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me it’s a sacrifice I can no longer make.”
DUNGY FELLOWSHIP
The Colts on Monday announced the creation of the Tony Dungy Diversity Fellowship – a program designed to enable diverse young coaches to gain entry into the NFL.
Two coaches each year – one each on offense and defense – will be selected by a panel including Dungy, the Irsay family, Ballard, Reich and other members of the Indianapolis coaching staff and football operations team.
“I am thrilled that the Colts are seeking to help build diversity and inclusion in NFL coaching by launching this diversity fellowship coaching program,” Dungy said in a team release. “It’s a tremendous honor for me to be identified with the program. I applaud the Irsay family and the organization for taking this proactive step, and I hope it encourages other teams to look for ways to promote equal opportunities in the coaching ranks.”
Dungy finished with at least 10 wins in each of his seven seasons as Indianapolis’ head coach and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He became the first Black head coach to win the Super Bowl when the Colts defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl LXI.
“We’re humbled and honored that Tony Dungy’s trailblazing accomplishments are also part of our rich Colts history,” Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay said in the release. “But none of us can afford to rest on our laurels when it comes to advancing fairness and opportunity in the NFL’s coaching ranks.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.