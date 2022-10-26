INDIANAPOLIS – No quarterback has won his first NFL start as a member of the Indianapolis Colts since third-round rookie Chris Chandler was at the controls for a 15-13 victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4 of 1988.
That 34-year gap is just one part of decades of history working against Sam Ehlinger as he prepares for his first NFL start Sunday against the Washington Commanders (3-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Chandler was 10-of-18 for 110 yards and was sacked four times while throwing one interception at the defunct RCA Dome more than three decades ago. But he was still able to outduel Hall of Famer Dan Marino in part because Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson rushed 30 times for 125 yards and Dean Biasucci was 5-for-6 on field goal tries.
Ehlinger isn’t interested in style points as he tries to keep the Colts (3-3-1) in the AFC playoff hunt.
“Play the position, take care of the ball but obviously play my game,” the 24-year-old said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I think that there’s an element, too, where the league’s transitioning to more mobile quarterbacks, and I think I am able to offer that. So just being smart with the football, taking completions, getting the ball in playmakers’ hands.
“We have a lot of good players – and even in the run game, give the ball to JT (Jonathan Taylor), Nyheim (Hines), Deon (Jackson). Let those guys work. Parris (Campbell) is playing great. Pitt’s (Michael Pittman Jr.) playing great. Alec (Pierce) is playing great. Get the ball in their hands, and let them be the stars.”
Ehlinger’s mobility is his major advantage over former starter Matt Ryan – who was benched Monday after throwing nine interceptions and losing three fumbles in his first seven starts with Indianapolis.
Among the highlights of Ehlinger’s sensational preseason was a 45-yard touchdown run against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But the level of competition will rise significantly Sunday.
Ehlinger’s only regular-season experience amounts to 18 snaps of mop-up duty last year during which he rushed three times for 9 yards. He’s yet to attempt an official pass in the NFL.
“It’s going to be different,” offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said. “It’s not the same. Matt and Sam are two different types of quarterbacks, but – for the most part – it’s not going to change too much for the skill guys and our O-line up front.
“We’ll have some nuances that put Sam in good positions to succeed, make plays. Maybe a little bit more naked (bootleg) game and get him outside the pocket in that aspect. Hopefully get the run game rolling. It’s going to vary a little bit.”
For the past two weeks, Indianapolis has run a pass-heavy no-huddle offense.
Ryan attempted 58 passes, wasn’t sacked and didn’t commit a turnover in a 34-27 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 16.
But he was picked off twice and sacked three times with 44 pass attempts in a 19-10 loss against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
The Colts enter Week 8 ranked 30th in the league in scoring (16.1 points per game), and only three teams have more than Indianapolis’ 14 turnovers.
“We just felt like offensively we were struggling,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We said, ‘Why are we struggling? What are the problems?’ The problems are we’re turning the ball over too much. It’s not on one person. I’m not going to keep hashing through that. It’s not all on Matt, but he is the quarterback.
“So (we’re) getting sacked too much, turning it over too much and not scoring enough points. That’s on all of us. So the decisions that are made are made around that venue, that thinking.”
Ehlinger will be the seventh quarterback to start a game during Reich’s five seasons in Indianapolis, and he’ll be the sixth designated as the full-time starter.
He’s the first making his NFL debut.
The track record for sixth-round picks becoming successful quarterbacks in the NFL is scarce, but there are those who believe Ehlinger’s intangibles could make him an exception.
Tight end Kylen Granson was a high school teammate of Ehlinger in Austin, Texas. He has little doubt his friend will beat the odds.
“Expect a little bit of that Sammy magic,” Granson said. “He’s always making plays down the field, either with his legs or with his arm. And, yeah, he’s gonna look to compete each and every play.”
The hope is Ehlinger can cut down on the turnovers and maybe extend a couple drives with his legs.
He’ll be asked to process more information in less time than at any point in his playing career, and he’ll be doing so with the best players in the world bearing down on him with bad intentions.
“I’m excited,” Ehlinger said. “I think, as I’ve told you guys, I’m always preparing to be the starter. Regardless of when that opportunity was going to come, I was going to be ready and do what I could to be prepared. That’s alleviated a lot of the stress.”
Long-time NFL analyst Trey Wingo of the Pro Football Network read the quarterback change as Indianapolis surrendering, and he’s not alone in believing the switch from a former MVP quarterback to an untested passer is not in the best interests of winning.
But Reich insists every decision is being made with victory in mind.
“Absolutely, (Ehlinger) will have growing pains, but I can tell you this for sure – there is nobody waving the white flag,” he said. “That is not in the DNA. It’s not in my DNA. It’s not in our players’ DNA. I would never do that in a million years. I just couldn’t do that.
“This is about – we’re trying to win a championship. That starts with winning an AFC South championship. We’re still in position to do that. … We haven’t proven as an offense that we should be seriously considered for that. We haven’t, not as an offense. But we have an opportunity to turn that around, and that’s what we’re going to try and do.”