INDIANAPOLIS – There are only so many ways to respond when a man takes a punch squarely to the jaw.
After absorbing three consecutive knockout blows, the Indianapolis Colts finally are deciding to hit back. Center Ryan Kelly said Wednesday’s practice was one of the most physical during his five-year tenure with the franchise, and he believes it’s just what the doctor ordered to cure the team’s first 0-3 start in 10 years.
“I think when you’re 0-3, man, you gotta go back to the roots,” Kelly said. “And so that’s certainly something that — Wednesday starts off the entire week. If you start off Wednesday with a good day, you’re gonna have usually a pretty good week. It was hot (Wednesday). Lord knows that we’re playing in Miami this week, so just crank the heat up a little bit. And so we got after it, though, and I think that sets the tempo for the rest of the week.
“If you don’t have a great day Wednesday, you’re usually not feeling too confident on Thursday. So (Wednesday) was probably one of the better days since I’ve been here, and it was a good feeling.”
The Colts hope that energy carries over into Sunday’s road game against the Miami Dolphins (1-2). And it might be time for an ailing offense to also return to its roots.
The mantra for much of head coach Frank Reich’s four-year tenure has been to “run the damn ball.” But Indianapolis has gotten away from that philosophy for the most part this year.
The Colts rank 18th in the NFL with 309 rushing yards and have just one touchdown on the ground. They moved up to 13th in average yards per carry (4.2) with a solid day in last week’s loss against the Tennessee Titans, but Indianapolis ran the ball just 18 times in that contest.
That was a curious number, given that the 25-16 loss was relatively tight throughout. But the explanation given involved the Titans coming out in some unexpected defensive looks.
“I definitely expect other teams to do that, but the good thing about it is we already experienced it, so now we have answers for it,” running back Jonathan Taylor said. “But, during the game, guys are supposed to be aligned in a certain spot (defensively). It’s not maybe an inch off, it may be a whole yard, two yards off, so it’s like, OK, what kind of funky look are we getting? But (the) good thing is we’ve got those looks now, so we’ll have answers for it.”
Taylor rubbed his hands together as he spoke, looking like a starving man staring at an all-you-can-eat buffet. Despite a stout front seven and a propensity for takeaways, there are signs Miami’s defense might provide some sustenance this week.
The Dolphins rank 27th with 408 rushing yards surrendered over the first three weeks, and they’ve given up an average of 4.3 yards per carry – 19th-best in the NFL. The question is whether the Colts will position themselves to take advantage of the opportunity.
Slow starts have led to early deficits in each of the first three weeks, and that also affects the way the offense is called.
“Unless you get the lead in a game, you’re never going to get enough runs called,” Reich said. “Ultimately the whole key to getting the number of runs called you want is to be in the fourth quarter with the lead. That’s where you really build it.”
The solution has to start up front.
A banged up offensive line already has started several different combinations during the regular season and didn’t have the necessary time together to gel during training camp. The predictable result has been a unit that has failed to live up to its own lofty standards.
Kelly said correctly identifying the defensive front and responding together as a unit is the key to getting back on track.
“Most of it (from Tennessee) was just a lot of movement, right?” Kelly said. “That’s how you’re going to take away double teams, how you’re going to take away the run game, is to try and get movement. So we have to do better doing movement – if a team is moving sideways, they’re more susceptible to be punctured vertically. That’s certainly something we saw on tape, so that’s just something we have to know every week going into it, right?
“If we’re going to go out there and put our name on the fact we’re going to be a run game, we have to expect that people are going to try and shut it down.”
Ultimately, the answer might be found in that Wednesday practice.
If Indianapolis wants to get back to its best self, it must again begin dictating terms to opposing defenses. That means winning the battle at the line of scrimmage and grinding out the tough yards when needed.
“Football’s a physical sport,” Taylor said. “The only way to go out there and play physical on Sunday is to go out there and practice physical. That’s what you go to do. It’s no better way to get better at football than playing football. So if you want to go out there and be the most physical team — like we want to be each and every single Sunday — you gotta go out there and practice physical.”
