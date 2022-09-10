INDIANAPOLIS — On Jan. 14, five days after a devastating loss to the AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stood beside the blasting engines of his private jet and uploaded a video to social media declaring all chips would be in for the 2022 season.
The Colts insist things will be different this year, and the first chance to prove it comes Sunday with the season opener at the Houston Texans.
“I think it makes it exciting to open up on the road against a division opponent,” Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich said. “Not that you need any reason for extra motivation or anything like that, but that’s certainly the trend a little bit of division opponents early on I think gets everyone wired in because those games — they all count, but those certainly count more.”
Bad memories abound as the new season dawns.
The Colts have lost eight consecutive Week 1 games, and Reich is 0-4 in season openers. Add to that an 0-2 record in Week 1 at Houston and there are plenty of ghosts to be exorcised.
There’s also the team’s recent history against the AFC South. Indianapolis is just 10-8 facing division opponents since franchise quarterback Andrew Luck retired prior to the 2019 season and hasn’t won the division title since 2014.
That frustrating record includes a 27-20 loss on the road against the 1-15 Jaguars to start the 2020 season and — of course — last year’s monumental collapse in the season finale.
The latter left a scar that led to the acquisition of veteran quarterback Matt Ryan, All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Pro Bowl defensive end Yannick Ngakoue — as well as the jettisoning of former signal caller Carson Wentz.
But Reich insists the time for mourning has passed.
“I do think we hit a point this offseason, some point, maybe at the beginning of training camp, where I think collectively as coaches and players we all agreed, ‘Let’s not talk about that anymore,’ ” Reich said of the 26-11 loss in Jacksonville. “I think it was appropriate. I think it was appropriate how long we talked about it, how long we felt it.
“We still feel it. The guys that were there, we still feel it. We talked about it enough that I think we all felt like, ‘we’re good.’ We learned a lesson that we needed to learn. So let’s move on. We got a new team, new season. That’s an important part of the maturity process. Coming together as a team, you’ve got to learn from that stuff, but you’ve got to move on.”
The Texans also have moved on from a 4-13 season. Former head coach David Culley was fired after just a single year and replaced by defensive coordinator Lovie Smith.
Smith, a Texas native, has brought a sense of normalcy back to Houston. He’ll also bring a tough-minded defense with a penchant for takeaways.
The Texans were 10th in the NFL with 25 takeaways last season, and they added ball-hawking cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in April’s draft.
“They are disciplined. There’s no doubt about it,” Ryan said of Smith’s defenses. “They play physical, and they’ve always taken the ball away. I think that’s the one thing — having played against (Smith) 15 years ago and playing against him this week — they are going to be disciplined. They are going to be aggressive with trying to get the ball out.
“They’ve always done a great job at creating turnovers. That’s going to be a point of emphasis for us, ball security and making sure we’re making good decisions with the football and when it’s in our hands, we’re protecting it as best we can.”
When the Texans have the ball, there will be heightened focus on rookie running back Dameon Pierce. The fourth-round pick burnished prevailing opinions he was underused at Florida with a terrific preseason showing.
And new Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton — who held the same job with the Colts from 2013-15 — will want to establish a running game to protect second-year quarterback Davis Mills.
That should provide an early test for an Indianapolis run defense that struggled during the exhibition season.
“I was fortunate enough to be with Pep at the Chargers for a year and have a lot of respect for him — his football knowledge, his ability to coach and get the most out of his players — and we’re seeing that part of it (on film) on the offensive line and the running game,” Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “You see a physical nature, a team that believes in running the ball. And that part is not anything that we didn’t anticipate seeing. We figured it would be like that.”
But Indianapolis’ focus remains primarily on itself and its goals.
Winning the opener for the first time since 2013 could help submerge several bad memories and build momentum for a season the Colts believe could be special.
“Starting off, when you’re in the winning column, can have a trickle effect, like a snowball effect going into the weeks coming after,” defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said. “Getting that good jump start on the year would definitely be great.”