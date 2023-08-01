WESTFIELD — Is this heaven? No, this is Grand Park.
The Indianapolis Colts rolled out the blue carpet to invite Madison County’s Special Olympics athletes and flag-football team to be honorary guests of Monday’s training camp practice.
Clayton Sexton organized the outing by reaching out to the Colts community relations department and announced plans to bring the athletes to training camp on “Kids Day.” The Colts promptly responded, agreeing to host the group and provided a complimentary suite, a catered meal, an isolated autograph line and an unforgettable visit from three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard.
“The majority of these athletes were in our flag football season,” Sexton said. “They play several sports, but I wanted to bring our team down here to camp.”
Sexton described the experience as “phenomenal” and explained how impactful the atmosphere surrounding the field of dreams practice facility can motivate the flag-football team. After practice, Colts cornerback Tony Brown embraced each member sporting an orange “Madison County” shirt on the sideline and signed several footballs and jerseys.
“They have been smiling since they got here,” Daleville strength coach and chaperone Shane Leisure said.
The Olympians may know the statistics of their favorite Colts players, but many had never caught a glimpse of a professional football player until Monday. Austin Wilhoite, a 28-year-old QB of the Madison County flag football team, attended a Colts practice for the first time in his life.
“I think it’s amazing. This is my first time doing this, so I am going to enjoy it,” Wilhoite said. “I like meeting new people, experiencing and making new friends at the Special Olympics.”
Monday’s intense practice mirrored the “everyday champions” theme of the Special Olympics’ largest annual competition. The one-hour, 15 minute session showed thousands in the grandstands how becoming a champion takes more than any single late-game performance or winning a medal at the Olympics. Training camp is a spectacle where players embrace the summertime grind and compete to the best of their ability for a chance to earn a spot on the roster.
In June, Madison County athletes competed in Terre Haute at the 53rd annual Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games. For six weeks, the athletes trained at Daleville High School as powerlifting was introduced into competition for the first time.
Elwood’s Avery Brooks, 17, won a pair of gold medals in dominant fashion with a max deadlift of 204 pounds and lifted 149 pounds in the squat competition.
Zachary Wilhoite, 28, placed on his final deadlift attempt of 270 pounds, earning a silver medal in his division.
Madison County’s Special Olympics athletes will participate in the 2023 Plane Pull Challenge on Aug. 12 in Indianapolis. The team aims to pull a FedEx Boeing 757 aircraft — weighing more than 164,000 pounds — at a distance of 12 feet in the fastest time possible.