INDIANAPOLIS – Rich Bisaccia and Brian Callahan became the ninth and 10th head coaching candidates to interview with the Indianapolis Colts on Friday.
The team is expected to interview four more candidates by the end of the weekend. New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale are scheduled to talk with Indianapolis on Sunday, and the team also hopes to speak with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.
Bisaccia was the second “surprise” candidate of the cycle, in that there was no report of him being requested for an interview before the team tweeted out one had been completed Friday afternoon.
The same thing occurred last week with Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
Bisaccia, who just completed his first season as the special teams coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, led the Las Vegas Raiders to a 7-5 record as interim head coach in 2021. Stepping in after the resignation of Jon Gruden, Bisaccia took the Raiders to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Raiders won their final four games to get into the postseason, including a 23-20 victory against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in the penultimate game of the regular season.
At 62 years old, Bisaccia is the oldest of the 14 known head coaching candidates.
His coaching career began as a defensive backs and special teams coach at Wayne State in 1983. He’s also coached quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, tight ends and defensive ends during his 40 seasons on the sidelines.
Bisaccia’s first NFL job came as the special teams coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under Gruden in 2002. He added assistant head coach and running backs coach to his duties in 2008.
After Gruden was fired in 2010, Bisaccia coached special teams for the San Diego Chargers (2011-12) and Cowboys (2013-17) before rejoining Gruden in Las Vegas in 2018.
Bisaccia had some support to become the Raiders’ full-time head coach and interviewed for the job before the franchise chose Josh McDaniels – who finished 6-11 this year.
“I guess I learned I could do the job,” Bisaccia told reporters in Vegas after a wild-card loss to the Bengals ended last season. “I learned that I could have conversations with other coaches to figure out how to possibly win a game and still keep the same role that I had (as special teams coordinator), where you can build relationships with the players and still do the job that I started off with.
“So I can see now how offensive coordinators can get a head job and still call plays and defensive coordinators can get a head job and still call plays. So I’ve kind of learned that about myself as well.”
Callahan’s interview came as Cincinnati prepared for its divisional playoff game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
The 38-year-old has been the Bengals’ offensive coordinator over the past four seasons and has helped guide a number of big-name quarterbacks throughout his career including Peyton Manning, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow.
“I felt like what Cally has done for us and his past speaks for itself,” Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon told reporters Friday. “He’s had all the greats (at quarterback) – Matt Stafford, and he (coached) Peyton Manning. He’s got Joe Burrow. The way he leads the guys, it’s like no other man. I think the world of Cally.
“I know he knows how to lead a group of men – how to lead a group of men to come in and do your work, focusing on your craft and making sure that you’re prepared what’s coming for the game.”
The Colts interviewed Bieniemy, Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen and Indianapolis special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone last week.
Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday, who was 1-7 after replacing head coach Frank Reich in November, interviewed for the full-time job Thursday.