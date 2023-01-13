INDIANAPOLIS – It’s hard to describe any interview with Eric Bieniemy for a head coaching position as a surprise.
According to research done by USA Today, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator has interviewed 15 times with 14 teams over the past four offseasons without ever being offered a top NFL job.
So when the Indianapolis Colts added Bieniemy to their long list of candidates with an announcement by owner Jim Irsay on Twitter late Thursday night, it hardly qualified as a shock. It was only unexpected because the 53-year-old wasn’t included in reports of the five candidates the team had previously requested permission to interview.
Bieniemy’s credentials are impeccable.
During his five seasons as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator, the Chiefs have never ranked lower than sixth in the league in scoring and have led the NFL twice – including this season with a 29.1 points per game average.
Bieniemy does not call the plays, but neither did Frank Reich when he was hired to be the Colts’ head coach in 2018 or Nick Sirianni when he was hired by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021.
There’s been speculation as to why Bieniemy has never landed a job. Kansas City has advanced at least to the AFC Championship Game in each of the past four seasons, meaning an owner would have to wait past the normal hiring cycle to gain his services.
But plenty of other candidates have succeeded in becoming head coaches on a similar timeframe.
The trickier question involves Bieniemy’s race. There were just three Black head coaches in the NFL at the start of the 2022 season, and that number dropped to two when the Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith the day after the regular season ended.
Todd Bowles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only current Black head coaches in the league. Bowles and the Bucs will host the Eagles in the NFC wild-card round Monday night, and Tomlin – who led the Steelers to a Super Bowl title following the 2008 season – has never had a losing record in 16 seasons as a head coach.
Since helping to guide Patrick Mahomes to 5,097 passing yards and 50 touchdowns during his first full season as a starter in 2018, Bieniemy has interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets (twice) and Buccaneers.
Now the Colts have been added to the list.
“When it comes to hiring, I can’t control what goes on in the owner’s head,” Bieniemy told USA Today in 2020. “I can’t force them to make the decision. My job is to make sure that when I’m in there giving that interview, I’m being my most authentic self. They get to see me, feel me for who I am and what I’m about.”
Bieniemy was raised in California and starred as a running back at Colorado, finishing third in Heisman Trophy balloting in 1990 behind BYU quarterback Ty Detmer and Notre Dame wide receiver Raghib Ismail.
A second-round pick by the San Diego Chargers in 1991, he played nine NFL seasons including stints with the Bengals (1995-98) and Eagles (1999).
Bieniemy’s coaching career began as the running backs coach at Colorado in 2001. He moved on to the same position at UCLA in 2003 and joined the NFL as the running backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings in 2006.
Bieniemy returned to Colorado as offensive coordinator in 2011 and joined the Chiefs as running backs coach in 2013 – the same year Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard was hired in the team’s front office.
The Colts previously completed head coach interviews with their own special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone on Wednesday and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero earlier Thursday.
Indianapolis is scheduled to interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on Friday and Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen on Saturday.
Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday also are expected to interview in the coming days.