INDIANAPOLIS – One of the more surreal days in Indianapolis Colts history was capped Monday night with a bizarre stream-of-consciousness news conference led by owner Jim Irsay.
At times defiant and combative, Irsay defended his unprecedented move to hire long-time center Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach after firing Frank Reich midway through his fifth season in charge.
Since taking control of the franchise in 1995, Irsay never before had fired a head coach during a season. But he said the time was right with the Colts (3-5-1) riding a three-game losing streak and fading from playoff contention.
“Well, you know, things change,” Irsay said. “In 27 years, I never had a quarterback retire on me at age 29 in his prime. Things change. You change the way you move out to try to deal with each situation, and you never like to make a change – much less during the season. It’s not ideal.
“In (general manager) Chris (Ballard) and I talking, we saw things collapse, and I’ve seen things go from bad to worse, and I thought it was time and it was necessary to make the change as of this morning.”
Irsay noted there’s no rulebook for when to make a change, and he had to go by his intuition developed over 52 years working in the NFL.
With Indianapolis sporting the league’s 32nd-ranked scoring offense and producing its fewest yards in 25 years during Sunday’s 26-3 loss against the New England Patriots, Reich’s dismissal was not stunning.
The choice of Saturday as his replacement was utterly unexpected. In selecting the 47-year-old two-time All-Pro, Irsay and Ballard bypassed two coaches on the staff with previous head coaching experience – defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and defensive consultant John Fox.
The Colts also have a pair of highly regarded assistant coaches on the rise in special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone and running backs coach Scottie Montgomery, who assumed some of the offensive coordinator duties last week after Marcus Brady was fired.
Instead, Saturday was tabbed for the job with just three years as a high school coach in Georgia on his resume.
“I’d be shocked as well – probably the same questions you asked,” Saturday said when asked to put himself in the analyst role he’s filled at ESPN for the past several years and analyze his hiring. “I’ll be frank. I asked Mr. Irsay, ‘Tell me why I’m a candidate you would consider in any role to do this.’ I’ve been consulting here for a couple of years with Frank and Chris and Strauss (offensive line coach Chris Strausser) – a bunch of different people. I’ve met with coaches around the NFL and college, and I felt very prepared.”
Saturday shared a meeting he had with San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch as the Hall of Fame safety was preparing to transition to his front office role.
Lynch made a practice of envisioning running a team and going through many of the decisions he’d have to make for years before he got the actual job. So Saturday cribbed those notes. He’s been making lists of coordinator candidates and others he’d want inside the building if he ever got the chance to run his own team.
Now he can begin putting that plan into action.
“I don’t have to be – and I don’t pretend to be – the smartest guy in the room, right?” Saturday said. “I’m here to make the guys who are really smart even better. What can I give them? I’ve been with Hall of Famers – whether that be player or coach, general manager. I’ve seen great leadership at its pinnacle, and I’ve learned a lot.”
That knowledge will be tested quickly following a whirlwind 12-hour period where Irsay called to offer the job and Saturday accepted after prayer and consultation with his family.
He needs to prepare for a road game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders (2-6), and he’s yet to meet his defensive coaching staff or the roster as a whole.
Saturday spent Monday interviewing coaches on the staff for the vacant offensive coordinator role. Reich had that position as well as being the head coach and has been the team’s play caller since 2018.
Saturday planned to make a decision on whom will call the plays later Monday night.
That’s just part of the steep learning curve that faces one of the franchise’s all-time great players as he prepares to take charge of a locker room full of veterans who have just eight games left to turn their season around.
Ballard said Saturday has special leadership qualities, and he’s the right fit for the franchise at this time.
“The world is going to fire the towel in on us,” Ballard said. “We’re not throwing in the towel.”
Irsay said he was “glad” Saturday has no NFL coaching experience and hasn’t experienced the “fear” that comes with the profession.
He defended his record, noting he’s never hired a losing head coach and the last interim head coach he tabbed – Bruce Arians in 2012 – became a Super Bowl winner.
But to call this move unorthodox would be an understatement.
The Colts were lambasted by national media throughout the day, and Irsay spent much of the introductory news conference touting Saturday’s knowledge of the game and rare leadership abilities.
The owner is adamant he made a carefully thought out decision in the best interest of his franchise.
As always in the NFL, wins and losses will provide the final judgement.
Saturday signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 1999 and left in 2011 as one of the most-heralded players in franchise history. He’s bringing that same underdog mentality to his new role.
“Make no mistake. The job is to win, and I know that’s what I’m here to do,” Saturday said. “How can I arm the guys in that locker room and how can I arm those coaches to be the best they can be? Again, I believe in them. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t, and that was made clear to both Jim and Chris.
“If I didn’t believe in the guys in the room – if I didn’t believe in the guys in that locker room – I wouldn’t show.”