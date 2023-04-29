INDIANAPOLIS – Josh Downs already has at least one highly influential fan inside the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center.
“I remember talking to Reggie Wayne a few weeks ago, and he told me he needed me on his squad,” Downs said during a video conference call Friday. “I really took that to heart because Reggie Wayne is a great receiver. So (however) they want to use me, I know it’s going to be great. They’ve got Anthony Richardson at quarterback; it’s going to be a great time.”
The former North Carolina wide receiver was expected to go somewhere in the middle of the second round of this weekend’s NFL Draft.
But the Indianapolis Colts were able to select the highly productive Tar Heel with the 79th overall pick in Round 3, and the excitement was palpable.
“We all liked him,” general manager Chris Ballard said. “We’re all on board with him, and it’s hard not to be.”
Wayne might be leading the charge.
The four-time Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist worked on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium during the wide receiver workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Colts wide receivers coach came over to Ballard during the proceedings to share his impression of Downs and later gave high praise directly to the player.
“At the (NFL) Combine, I remember after I got done running my routes Reggie Wayne came up to me and he said it’s not even close, and he told me I was the best receiver there in my group, and I had first-round guys in that group as well,” Downs said. “I’m not going to name any names. But it’s been a good process. I met with Reggie Wayne a few weeks ago, and he told me I’m explosive and he loves to see me play. It’s time to go.
“I talked to the GM, and he said they’ve been looking at me and Anthony Richardson the whole time, and it came to fruition. I’m very grateful to the organization, and I thank God for this opportunity.”
Downs doesn’t fit the established template for receivers drafted by Ballard. At 5-foot-9 and 171 pounds, he’ll be the smallest player in the room.
But he has the kind of slippery open-field moves that are highly valued in first-year head coach Shane Steichen’s offense, and he put up big numbers at North Carolina.
In three years with the Tar Heels, Downs caught 202 passes for 2,483 yards and 22 touchdowns. He’ll likely compete with free agent addition Isaiah McKenzie for the slot receiver role vacated when Parris Campbell signed with the New York Giants.
“So having an organization like the Colts – it’s surreal to even be a part of the organization,” Downs said. “I wanted to go earlier, but I’m so appreciative of this organization taking a chance on me. In the grand scheme of things, in the third round, I love it and I’m excited to get to work.”
Downs has an NFL pedigree.
His father, Gary, was a running back for seven seasons with the Giants, Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons from 1994-2000. And his uncle Dre’ Bly played cornerback for 11 seasons with the St. Louis Rams, Detroit Lions, Broncos and San Francisco 49ers from 1999-2009.
Downs’ own career begins alongside Richardson, the Florida quarterback drafted fourth overall in Thursday’s first round.
It’s the kind of opportunity he was hoping to find at the next level.
“It’s unimaginable because this is the exact scenario I wanted to be in,” Downs said. “I wanted to be in a situation with a young quarterback that we could build together, that we could build that relationship and we could go and have a big future together. Having a guy like AR, who is crazy athletic and with the biggest upside in the draft of anyone, we’re going to make a great duo -- and trio because (wide receiver) Michael Pittman Jr. is there. I’m not going to lie, he’s great himself.
“So it’s going to be fun. I’m going to lock in with AR tonight, if not tomorrow – talk to him on Instagram and I’m going to call him, and we are going to talk. So I’m ready for the future and excited to get back to Indy after I was already there at the Combine. It’s a great time coming.”