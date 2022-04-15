INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts landed the big-name defensive player owner Jim Irsay hinted weeks ago might be on the way.
A source confirmed to CNHI Sports Indiana on Friday, two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore has agreed to terms with Indianapolis. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the deal is for two years and $23 million with $14 million guaranteed.
Gilmore has battled injuries the past two seasons but was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 when he led the league with six interceptions and 20 pass deflections for the New England Patriots.
It’s the second veteran addition to the secondary this week. On Thursday, the Colts announced the signing of safety Rodney McLeod – a 31-year-old with 123 career starts and a Super Bowl ring with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Gilmore won the Super Bowl with New England following the 2018 season and long has been considered one of the best players in the league. A five-time Pro Bowler, the 31-year-old has 125 career starts with the Buffalo Bills, Patriots and Carolina Panthers since being drafted with the 10th overall pick out of South Carolina in 2012.
He joins a defense that featured Pro Bowlers in defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerback Kenny Moore II last year and traded for another one in defensive end Yannick Ngakoue in March.
“You’re always looking for leadership at each position group,” new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said during his introductory news conference in February. “Every year is different. Just because you made the Pro Bowl this year doesn’t mean that you’ll make it next year. But the truth of the matter is there’s a Pro Bowl player at every position group – the D-line, the linebackers and the DBs.
“When you have that – it takes a skillset, a presence, hard work and a mentality to reach that level – and to have that at each position group is unique to walk into a situation like that.”
Gilmore played in just eight games with three starts for the Panthers last year, but he intercepted two passes and allowed just 9.4 yards per completion on 25 targets.
During his most recent healthy season in 2019, quarterbacks completed just 50.5% of their attempts against Gilmore, averaging 5.9 yards per target and posting a 44.1 rating.
If he can come close to the level he’s played at through most of his career, Gilmore gives Indianapolis an elite cover cornerback in Bradley’s scheme.
He’ll start alongside Moore, allowing rising third-year corner Isaiah Rodgers and free agent acquisition Brandon Facyson to compete for the No. 3 role.