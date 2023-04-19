INDIANAPOLIS – Even Shaquille Leonard admits to moments of doubt.
The 2022 season was a wash for the three-time All-Pro linebacker. He lost all feeling in his left leg during a practice on the first day of OTAs and wound up playing just 74 snaps in a disastrous 4-12-1 campaign for the Indianapolis Colts.
After a second back surgery in November to alleviate pressure on the nerves believed to be at the heart of the issue, Leonard is still working back into shape.
There’s optimism from both himself and the doctors, trainers and coaches surrounding him. But there are still unavoidable questions about whether he’ll ever be the same dominant force on the field that earned the nickname “The Maniac.”
“Every day I think about that,” Leonard said Wednesday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “I see myself on tape, in practice. I look slow. In the game, I looked slow. And a lot of people thought I was selfish for shutting it down (last season), having the surgery, but I think the only thing I did last year selfishly was actually go out there and try to play.
“I felt like I hurt the team last year whenever I was on the field. And it sucks to kind of have to sit back and watch that and sit back and see the bad play and know it’s not you. Of course, man, there’s been so many times where I’m thinking will I ever be back to 5-3? Will I ever be back to ‘The Maniac?’ So there’s been a lot of times where I’ve had to watch the film of my old self and find that reassurance of who I am and never lose sight of who I was and who I still could become.”
Outside of a successful rookie quarterback, a healthy Leonard could be the most important offseason addition for the Colts this spring.
He led the league with 163 tackles as a rookie in 2018 and posted a league-high eight forced fumbles in 2021 even though he was essentially playing on one leg.
Lacking the speed, power and explosion that marked his first three remarkable seasons in the NFL, Leonard changed his style two years ago. Playing through a severe ankle injury that later was found to be tied into the nerve issues, he had four interceptions and three fumble recoveries to go with his impressive knockout total.
He became the takeaway king, and Indianapolis sorely missed that element in 2022.
Now the question becomes what can Leonard bring to the table in 2023?
Teammate Zaire Franklin saw flashes of “The Maniac” during offseason workouts in Tampa, Florida. Leonard insisted on starting at his customary 4:30 a.m. wake-up call and pushed himself as hard as ever.
It was therapy of sorts for Leonard after feeling as though he was disconnected from the team while watching from the sideline last year.
“I know, for him, last year was a lot for him, both on and off the field,” Franklin said. “So I think, for him, just getting back into that routine, getting back into that rhythm – I see him in there every day just doing everything he can to get back. So just taking his time. He’s got a long road to it, but I know he’s making some progress. And he’ll be ready to go.”
Last year was a slog as Leonard tried to discover the source of the problem. When the first surgery failed to correct the issue, frustration grew.
But things have been steadily improving since November.
Leonard was in good spirits during exit interviews in January, looking forward to the offseason and the opportunity to rediscover his old self.
That optimism remains as the Colts have begun offseason meetings and planning sessions for the 2023 season. Though there’s still work to be done, Leonard said he’s feeling more confident, more powerful and more explosive now than at any point last year.
“He seems in a really good place,” Indianapolis defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. “I know he’s been talking about this offseason how the workouts have been going and just the confidence he’s getting. Until we get him out there and see – but every report we’ve got from our trainers and how he’s feeling – it’s a work in progress.
“Shaq is never good enough where he’s at, but I know he’s in a good mindset. He feels good about the direction it’s going.”
And he’s back in top form in at least one regard.
Leonard has read all of the criticism online since he was shut down last season. He’s also heard all the predictions he’ll never be a significant contributor in Indianapolis again.
It’s all fuel for the fire that still burns white hot inside him.
“So now it’s back to Day 1 of proving who I am,” Leonard said. “So I don’t think that I shy away from (criticism). I don’t think that I throw it to the back burner. I just feel like I continue to use that as a reason of why I wake up in the morning … it’s to prove everybody wrong. Because, for myself, I know who I am.
“I believe that I am who I am, and I’ve just gotta go out and continue to prove that because there’s a lot of people who don’t think that I am who I am.”