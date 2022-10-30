INDIANAPOLIS – A day before Halloween, the hometown kid the Indianapolis Colts left behind three years ago came back to rip the franchise’s heart from its chest.
Terry McLaurin won a jump ball against All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore for a 33-yard gain to the Colts’ 1-yard line, setting up quarterback Tyler Heinicke’s game-winning touchdown sneak with 22 seconds left and the Washington Commanders rallied for a 17-16 victory Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Indianapolis led 16-7 after Nyheim Hines’ 6-yard touchdown run with 11:12 remaining but couldn’t hold on against a team it outgained until the final drive.
“Defensively, I thought we hung in there, and then obviously they had those last two drives,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “So we’ve gotta find a way to figure it out, come back in tomorrow and be committed to diving into the film for coaches and players and find out ways that we can get better and go on the road and play the (New England) Patriots and get things back on track.”
Sam Ehlinger mostly played well in his first career start, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards without a touchdown or interception. He was sacked twice and lost a fumble deep in Washington territory during the second quarter – one of two lost fumbles inside the Commanders’ 20-yard line.
But he also led three scoring drives during a four-possession stretch in the second half as Indianapolis (3-4-1) erased a 7-3 halftime deficit.
“I thought, as an offense, we had a lot of opportunities and just shot ourselves in the foot,” Ehlinger said. “We got down on the other side of the 50(-yard line) multiple times and didn’t come away with points. Two turnovers. We got down to the inch-yard line, came away with three points and that’s not good enough in this league.
“Had some penalties we’ve gotta clean up, so it’s frustrating. But we showed that we can be an explosive offense. We had explosive plays, and we’ve just gotta keep building from here.”
For the most part, the Colts got what they wanted from the switch to the 24-year-old Ehlinger from veteran quarterback Matt Ryan.
He rushed for just 15 yards on six attempts but bought a couple of third-down conversions with his legs. The threat of Ehlinger’s rushing ability and his proficiency with executing RPOs also helped to create some seams in a running game that gained 135 total yards on 29 carries.
Jonathan Taylor had his second-best rushing game of the season with 76 yards on 16 carries, including a 27-yard rush that was his longest run of the year. But he also fumbled at Washington’s 15-yard line with Indianapolis driving to take the lead in the third quarter.
Those giveaways – the 15th and 16th for the Colts this year – undermined an offense that seemed to get things rolling at times.
Wide receiver Parris Campbell continued his hot streak with three touches for 71 yards including a 28-yard rush and 38-yard reception, and rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce recorded the team’s longest play from scrimmage with a 47-yard reception during the third quarter.
Hines added a 22-yard reception as Indianapolis had a season-high five plays of 20 yards or more.
But self-inflicted wounds still haunted the Colts.
Ehlinger came up inches short on a third-down scramble that would have allowed Indianapolis to run more time off the clock before the Commanders’ game-winning drive, and Michael Pittman Jr. – who had a team-high seven catches for 53 yards – dropped a pass near mid-field in the final seconds that would have at least put the Colts on the outskirts of field-goal range.
It’s a familiar refrain through the bulk of the five games that haven’t ended with a victory for Indianapolis this season.
“I don’t know where to start,” Hines said. “Honestly, to see us up – what – 16-7 and to think about us losing, it was shocking. I guess we’ve got to finish offensively. We can say what we want to about defense, but we really killed ourselves offensively.
“We were in the red zone and turned the ball over and (got) some field goals when we should have been scoring (touchdowns). Field goals aren’t going to win the game. We kicked three field goals – and we love our field goal kicker – but we needed literally one more touchdown. One of those drives, we’ve gotta find a way to score a touchdown and we’re not having this conversation.”
Chase McLaughlin got the scoring started with a 46-yard field goal in the second quarter and added a 39-yarder in the third quarter and 20-yarder to start the fourth as the Colts rallied for a 9-7 lead.
The last attempt was the most egregious offensive failure. Pittman appeared to score on second-and-goal on a touch pass from the 3-yard line. The confetti went off and six points were put on the scoreboard, but the officials ruled the wide receiver was down short of the goal line.
Taylor was stuffed for a 1-yard loss on third down, and Indianapolis settled for the field goal.
It didn’t seem to matter after linebacker Shaquille Leonard – playing for just the second time this season – intercepted Heinicke and returned the ball to Washington’s 24-yard line on the ensuing possession.
Ehlinger threw a short pass that lost 2 yards on first down, and a holding penalty backed the Colts up to second-and-22 from the 36-yard line.
Campbell drew a 30-yard pass interference penalty, and Hines scored from the 6-yard line as it appeared Ehlinger would become the first Indianapolis quarterback to win his first career NFL start since Chris Chandler in 1988.
The Commanders (4-4) cut into the deficit with a 28-yard field goal by Joey Slye with 4:55 left, and Ehlinger’s knee hit the ground short of the first-down marker on third-and-5 with 2:47 remaining.
Matt Haack – bouncing back from a disastrous game at Tennessee last week – boomed a 56-yard punt to pin Washington at its own 11-yard line, but Heinicke – who was 23-of-31 for 279 yards with a touchdown and an interception – needed just nine plays to win it.
He first converted a fourth-and-1 from his own 20-yard line with a 12-yard pass to Curtis Samuel. There was also a 21-yard pass to Cam Sims with 41 seconds left that set up the big play to McLaurin.
The Indianapolis Cathedral graduate, drafted one round behind Campbell in 2019, finished with six catches and a game-high 113 yards.
“Terry has made some spectacular plays and catches,” Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said. “He’s just a guy that just doesn’t quit. It’s a lot of fun to watch a guy play like that.”