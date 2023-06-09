INDIANAPOLIS – Cornerback was an area of concern for the Indianapolis Colts this season long before Isaiah Rodgers Sr. became the target of an NFL gambling investigation.
The team traded All-Pro veteran Stephon Gilmore to the Dallas Cowboys in March, and another part-time starter in 2022 – Brandon Facyson – returned to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency.
The group left on the roster includes four rookies and six total players with one year of NFL experience or less.
Kenny Moore II is the clear leader with 73 career starts. Rodgers – who could face a significant suspension if the investigation confirms recent media reports – is next in line with 10.
The other eight players at the position have combined for six starts.
That means the spotlight will be as big as ever on Moore, who is trying to bounce back from a 2022 season in which he failed to get an interception for the first time in his career.
“The way I was raised down in South Georgia, you work for everything and you’re entitled to nothing,” he said in early May. “So whether it’s your best season or your worst season, you’re not entitled to any seat in any building. … I just wanna keep working, being me and just be better for this organization.”
Moore’s 2022 season began with a contract dispute in the spring and ended with an ankle injury that sidelined him for the final five games.
In between, he struggled to make the explosive plays that defined his rise to Pro Bowl status while adjusting to a new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Gus Bradley. That gave rise to speculation Moore might not be back for a seventh season in Indianapolis.
General manager Chris Ballard acknowledged trade offers were made for the veteran corner this offseason, but Moore sat down with all the franchise’s key decision makers and cleared the air.
As a result, he’s excited for a 2023 season during which the Colts badly need him to return to form in the final year of his contract.
“My mentality is embracing the process, working, working, working with no entitlement,” Moore said. “Of course, I want to be here (past the 2023 season). I definitely want to be here.”
Even if Moore again plays like a difference maker in the slot, Indianapolis must find a pair of reliable defenders on the outside.
Rodgers was penciled in for one of those roles before allegations arose he bet on NFL games in 2022 and early 2023, including some contests involving the Colts.
He was positioned for a potential breakout season but now faces an uncertain future.
The rookies selected in the draft – JuJu Brents (6-foot-3, 198 pounds), Darius Rush (6-2, 198) and Jaylon Jones (6-2, 203) – appear to be good fits for the style of defense preferred by Bradley, namely long, physical cornerbacks with toughness and physicality on the perimeter.
“Ideally, when we say we want to be an aggressive defense, obviously it starts up front, but on the perimeter we like to be aggressive,” Bradley said in May. “So there’s times we can and can’t be, but if we can be, we want to be aggressive on the perimeter. That’s been a theme of us, I think, if anybody looked back and would say that.
“But without getting too much into the scheme of stuff right now, I mean to utilize (aggression). But we’ll ask those guys – all of our corners – to do multiple techniques. But there’s a time when you need (physicality).”
There are a few returning players who will compete for playing time.
Tony Brown (four career starts over four NFL seasons) appears to be a better fit as Moore’s backup in the slot but could see time on the outside if the need arises. Kevin Toliver (two starts over three seasons) is a better fit for the perimeter mix.
But Indianapolis won’t shy away from playing the rookies as it pieces together its lineup – and living with the ups and downs sure to come as a result.
“Well, we just need depth, and we’ll see how it plays out,” Bradley said. “Get them into training camp, keep developing them. That’s kind of been our mindset with younger guys. Let them start, keep improving and see where it ends up with all three of them really.”