INDIANAPOLIS – What now?
It’s the most obvious question in the aftermath of the Indianapolis Colts’ soul-stealing 54-19 loss Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys.
The prime-time debacle was highlighted by a 33-point fourth-quarter – the most in a single period for Dallas since at least 1991 – that saw the Colts turn the ball over four times.
Three of those giveaways – two interceptions and a fumble – were on quarterback Matt Ryan, who now has 14 interceptions and four lost fumbles in 10 starts.
With the bye week finally on hand, interim head coach Jeff Saturday was asked Monday if he’ll make another change under center.
“We’re going to look at everything – no position in particular – but everybody and look and see what we think is going to be best,” Saturday said. “I told the guys we’ve got a four-week season. That’s almost a quarter of the season (remaining), and it’s for all the marbles. So we need the best 11 on the field every time. If we think somebody gives us a better chance to win, let’s have those discussions this week.”
After a promising start in Saturday’s debut game – the Colts defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 25-20 – Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight and six of its last seven games overall.
The last two disappointing performances have come in front of a national television audience, and the Colts learned Monday their next two games also will be played in exclusive TV windows.
Indianapolis will travel to meet the Minnesota Vikings (10-2) at 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 coming out of the bye, and it will face the Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) for its second Monday night home game on Dec. 26.
That will be followed up with a road trip against the New York Giants (7-4-1) on Jan. 1 to complete a string of four consecutive games against playoff contenders.
That stretch could scarcely have started rougher than the fourth quarter in Dallas.
The Colts trailed just 21-19 entering the final period, but Dallas (9-3) scored touchdowns after all four of Indianapolis’ fourth-quarter turnovers. The Cowboys scored 29 points off five Colts’ miscues overall.
“When you watch the film, it’s going to be a ton of self-inflicted (wounds) on both sides,” Indianapolis linebacker Zaire Franklin told reporters after the game in Dallas. “It is disappointing. It is definitely not the performance that we wanted to put out. It’s a four-quarter game. Nobody cares how great you played for three quarters. They only care about what it looks like at the end.
“It’s unfortunate. Thankfully, we have a bye to kind of step back, reset and finish strong for these last four weeks. Moving forward, just not the type of performances we expect from ourselves, our fans expect from us or that we intend to put on tape moving forward.”
Much of the focus this week will fall on Ryan.
His 18 total turnovers lead the league by three over Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and he could be benched for the second time this season.
The first came in the wake of a 19-10 loss at the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 23 that all but ended the team’s AFC South title hopes. The difference is Indianapolis was just 3-3-1 at that time, and Ryan was nursing a right shoulder injury.
Veteran Nick Foles was moved back to the No. 2 quarterback spot for Sunday’s game, but Sam Ehlinger got the two starts earlier this season in Ryan’s absence.
Saturday was careful to note quarterback is not the only position that will be evaluated over the bye.
“I’m not looking at Matt any different than anybody else, but yeah we’re looking at all of it,” Saturday said. “We didn’t play nearly well enough (Sunday) night, especially at the end. So, yeah, we’re looking at it all, and let’s see what we can do to get ourselves a chance to win these (four remaining) games.”
After opening the season with great expectations, the Colts are one loss away from their third losing campaign in the past six years. At 1-3, Saturday also is in danger of finishing the season as the first head coach hired by owner Jim Irsay to suffer a losing record.
Indianapolis will need to go 3-1 against a difficult schedule to avoid that fate down the stretch.
The natural question is how much gas the team has left in the tank and how much it is still willing to take the fight to opponents.
The answers will come quickly after the players return from the bye.
“Basically that nobody is going to feel sorry for us, and we damn sure can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” wide receiver Parris Campbell said of the interim head coach’s message Sunday night. “We’ve got four games left. We need to prepare and practice the right way. Everybody’s got to still come to work. We’ve got a bye week … but (the loss to Dallas is) embarrassing. We can’t do that.”