INDIANAPOLIS — Fair or not, much of the attention when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans on Sunday will be placed on the respective rookie quarterbacks.
The Texans selected Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud with the second overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, and the Colts took Florida’s Anthony Richardson two picks later.
But the connection between the first-year passers runs much deeper.
“I love C.J.,” Richardson said. “I’ve known him since high school. We went to a few camps together, been through college together, talk a lot. So whenever I see him, I always tell him he’s a GOAT (greatest of all time). He’s a baller.
“I’m looking forward to playing against him and playing against their team. But, yeah, he’s definitely a dog. He’s a baller.”
In truth, Richardson will be more concerned with the pick between the two quarterbacks than with his Houston counterpart on game day.
The Texans swung a deal with the Arizona Cardinals to go back in at No. 3 and select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson. In his NFL debut last week, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive end had six tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits against the Baltimore Ravens.
Despite the 25-9 loss, the Houston defense played well in its first game under new head coach DeMeco Ryans — the architect of the NFL’s best defense last year with the San Francisco 49ers.
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was largely held in check. He finished 17-of-22 for 169 yards passing with an interception and was sacked four times. He also was Baltimore’s leading rusher with 38 yards on six carries.
The Ravens rushed for 110 yards overall and averaged just 3.4 yards per attempt.
That number might particularly stand out for an Indianapolis team that averaged just 2.5 yards per carry on 26 attempts in a 31-21 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.
“Obviously, coming over from San Fran (Ryans is) running a very, very similar scheme there,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “But they’re physical. He gets those guys playing hard. The corner — Steven Nelson — I had a chance to be with him in Philly. Then (Derek) Stingley Jr., the other guy on the outside, obviously a first-round draft pick who is a very talented player.
“Will Anderson Jr. is a very talented player. He had a good performance against Baltimore last week. Then their MIKE linebacker — Denzel (Perryman) — I had a chance to be with him a little bit with the Chargers as well. They play fast, they play physical and he will have those guys ready to play.”
Indianapolis had its ups and downs offensively against the Jaguars.
Richardson’s first start was encouraging. He finished 24-of-37 for 223 yards passing and rushed 10 times for 40 yards, with a touchdown through the air and on the ground. But he did throw a late interception with the Colts attempting to rally from a three-point deficit.
And situational football did not go well for Indianapolis as a whole. The Colts were 2-for-12 on third down, 1-for-5 on fourth down and scored just one touchdown in three red-zone trips.
After one week, they rank 30th in third-down conversions (16.7%), 18th on fourth down (20%) and 25th in the red zone (33.3%).
In the most simplistic terms, performance inside the 20-yard line determined the season opener. Jacksonville reached the end zone on all three of its red-zone trips, creating a 14-point advantage in that area in a game it won by 10.
Finishing was a big topic of conversation at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center this week. Finishing plays, finishing drives, finishing games.
The Jaguars scored two touchdowns in the final 5:30 to overcome a 21-17 fourth-quarter deficit last week and extend Indianapolis’ Week 1 winless streak to 10 games.
“Just focus,” linebacker Zaire Franklin said of the mindset heading into Week 2. “Details matter, and just finish. We felt like we had a great game (on defense) last week, but we just didn’t see it all the way through. I feel like — that’s something I take personally, going into the fourth quarter with a lead.
“That’s something defensively that I want to come away with. Just finish and details, just keep that going and get this win on the road.”