WESTFIELD — Another day, another significant injury for the Indianapolis Colts.
All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson was diagnosed Tuesday with a foot injury very similar to the one that has sidelined quarterback Carson Wentz. He was scheduled to have surgery in Indianapolis at 4 p.m., and like Wentz the timeframe for his return is a broad five to 12 weeks.
The twin injuries are an extremely odd coincidence, but there is one major difference.
“Actually, where Carson’s was an old injury that cropped up, Q’s was not an old injury,” head coach Frank Reich said. “Q’s was a developmental anomaly, something that he was born with, something that just was always there, and then all of the sudden there it is. So they got there different ways, but (it’s) essentially the same thing. Can’t make that up, right?”
Nelson has started all 51 games — including the postseason — during his three-year NFL career and has never played fewer than 97% of the offensive snaps in a single season. To say his loss would be massive is an understatement.
And it’s just the latest blow to an offense already practicing without Wentz, center Ryan Kelly (elbow) and left tackle Eric Fisher (Achilles). Kelly is expected to be back in about two weeks, but the other three players all are in danger of missing at least the regular season opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Veteran Chris Reed is the most likely replacement for Nelson. He made 14 starts last season for the Carolina Panthers and has 23 starts over a five-year career that began as an undrafted free agent in 2016 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Danny Pinter — who been filling in at center for Kelly but missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness — and Jake Eldrenkamp are among the other candidates on the roster.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys that we’ve been repping,” Reich said. “This is — we were talking about it as a staff and talking about it individually — this is a great opportunity, right, for our guys.”
Nelson’s injury occurred during Monday’s practice when someone either stepped on his right foot or he stepped on someone else’s. Nelson immediately went into the injury tent with trainers but came back out moments later and returned to the field.
After a few snaps, Nelson again left the field and did not return. He was on the sideline Tuesday wearing a boot.
Nelson has been a Pro Bowl starter and a first-team All-Pro in each of his three seasons, and the Colts are optimistic he can return toward the early end of the timeframe.
“We’ll be hopeful that Q will be back for Week 1,” Reich said. “We don’t know, but that’s what our hope is.”
All the adversity on offense has led to a training camp thus far dominated by the defense. Quarterback Jacob Eason has struggled in particular, working behind a patchwork line and getting extensive snaps against a professional defense for the first time. Nelson’s injury only exacerbates the issues.
But Reich remains calm amidst the storm.
“This is football, right? It’s hard, so you’ve gotta make it work,” he said. “We’ve got Ryan out. We’ve got Eric Fisher out. We’ve got Quenton out. We’ve got Carson out. That’s the way it is for everybody. … Right now, we’ve got a bunch of (injuries) — a slew of them — at key positions, but I think it’s a great opportunity for our guys to step up and do a good job.”
