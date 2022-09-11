HOUSTON – On the eve of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts checked the final box on their preseason to-do list.
A source confirmed to CNHI Sports Indiana left guard Quenton Nelson signed a four-year, $80 million contract extension Saturday night that makes him the highest paid player at his position in NFL history.
The news was first reported in a Tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who also noted the deal includes $60 million in guarantees.
Nelson becomes the sixth member of the 2018 draft class to earn a second contract with the Colts, joining linebacker Shaquille Leonard, right tackle Braden Smith, running back Nyheim Hines, defensive end Tyquan Lewis and linebacker Zaire Franklin.
Indianapolis general manager Chris Ballard was asked about the potential of a new pact for Nelson on Aug. 31 and indicated he’d have no qualms about making history with the three-time first-team All-Pro.
“A player can transcend (traditional positional value),” Ballard said. “(The Kansas City) Chiefs didn’t have a problem paying that guard from New England (Joe Thuney) big money. What’s the difference? You pay your best players, and he’s special. And he’s special to us.”
Thuney earned a five-year, $80 million free-agent deal with the Chiefs in 2021. Nelson’s extension keeps him from hitting the free-agent market in March.
Taken with the sixth overall pick in 2018, Nelson already holds the franchise record for first-team All-Pro nominations and total All-Pro nods (four). He’s also just the second Colts player ever to start his career with four straight Pro Bowl appearances.
Since Nelson entered the league, Indianapolis is tied for the fewest sacks allowed in the NFL (103), and he’s helped pave the way for three straight 1,000-yard rushers.
The Colts open the regular season Sunday at 1 p.m. against Houston at NRG Stadium.
ROSTER MOVE
Indianapolis also elevated cornerback Tony Brown from the practice squad prior to the game against the Texans.
Brown has 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, six passes defensed and two forced fumbles in three seasons with the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals.
The 27-year-old made one start for the AFC champion Bengals last year and played 11% of the team’s defensive snaps and 49% of its special teams snaps.