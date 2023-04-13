INDIANAPOLIS – Michael Pittman Jr. has held down a front-row seat for the last three years of the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback carousel.
The team’s top wide receiver came in with Philip Rivers as the starting quarterback in 2020. In 2021, he caught passes from Carson Wentz. And last year he went through the gauntlet of Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles.
Entering the final season of his rookie contract, he still hasn’t had the opportunity to work with the same passer in consecutive seasons.
It stands to reason Pittman might benefit more from stability at the quarterback position than any other player on the roster.
But the 25-year-old is wise enough to remain above the fray. Asked Wednesday whether it’s time for Indianapolis to finally go all in on a rookie quarterback, Pittman was entertainingly evasive.
“Well, that’s above my pay grade,” he said. “One day maybe I get into the GM space, but I’m just gonna trust (Colts general manager) Chris (Ballard) that he’s gonna do whatever this team needs. Because, then again, I don’t get a choice. It doesn’t matter what I want. Nobody cares what I think, right?”
Maybe not.
If Pittman is leaning toward building with a rookie signal caller, however, it certainly sounds as though he’ll get his wish later this month.
Head coach Shane Steichen was much more willing to discuss the rookie quarterback class during the first media availability of the offseason program. He seemed to pretty firmly close the door on rumors the Colts might pivot toward a trade for Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and noted the team has put a lot of work into evaluating this year’s class.
Indianapolis holds the No. 4 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27. And it appears three quarterbacks are potentially in play for that selection – Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Steichen, of course, did not discuss individual prospects. But he did offer some generalities.
“I’m looking for good guys,” he said. “That’s the biggest thing. I’m looking for good guys. Obviously, there’s the tangibles and the intangibles, and I’m not going to get into all the details of what I look for. But, really, I want good guys in this building.”
Some hints can be found in Steichen’s four pillars for the franchise as a whole – character, preparation, consistency and relentlessness.
The first-year head coach also has specifically mentioned accuracy, decision-making and an obsession with the game as traits he values in a quarterback.
Steichen believes Jalen Hurts’ dedication to his craft and willingness to do whatever it takes to improve each day is the primary factor he’s developed into one of the NFL’s best players and leaders over the past three years with the Philadelphia Eagles.
But there is no perfect blueprint for success.
“I’d say that it just has taught me to adapt to any situation,” Pittman said of his first three seasons. “Last year, we had even more turnover with Sam and then Nick. So just being able to adapt quickly and just kind of roll with it because nothing’s ever perfect.
“Obviously, our goal going into the year was that we’re gonna rock with Matt and we’re gonna go to the AFC Championship, we’re gonna be Super Bowl champs, and then obviously it didn’t go as planned. But you’ve just gotta roll with the punches.”
That goes for the bosses making the decisions, too.
There is very little certainty how the top of this year’s draft will play out just two weeks before it begins.
The Carolina Panthers reportedly are still choosing between Stroud and Alabama’s Bryce Young with the No. 1 overall pick. That decision obviously will affect who the Houston Texans choose at No. 2, and the Arizona Cardinals are actively shopping the third overall pick.
That leaves Indianapolis in a delicate spot. It’s guaranteed at least one quarterback will come off the board before the Colts go on the clock, and all three picks ahead them could be spent on signal callers.
It means Indianapolis must be meticulous in its vetting process and keep an open mind.
Like Pittman on the field throughout his career, the front office must be ready to adjust on the fly.
“Don’t leave any stone unturned because you want to find out as much information as you can on all these prospects and go through that process,” Steichen said. “If that means calling as many people as you can to find out that information, that’s what you got to do. Then going back and watching the tape over and over again because again, there’s not a crystal ball to like, hey, this guy is a guarantee, right? You want to do your due diligence and process to try to find the best players.”