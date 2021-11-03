INDIANAPOLIS – The disappointment was palpable Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Player after player spoke to the media with an almost vacant look in his eyes, as though he was still trying to process the events that so recently had transpired. When head coach Frank Reich walked to the podium inside the postgame interview room, he looked drained.
There have been plenty of tough losses in this snake-bitten season for the Indianapolis Colts. But the 34-31 overtime defeat against the Tennessee Titans still managed to stand out.
It likely ended any serious hopes of contending for the AFC South title, and it left Indianapolis (3-5) to fend for itself in the mosh pit that is the conference wild-card race. Entering Week 9, 11 of the AFC’s 16 teams have between five and three wins. The Colts are last among that group.
It's a bleak reality with a long road ahead, and it began for Reich with a return to the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center immediately following the loss. He wanted to watch the tape as soon as possible and get ready for Thursday night’s battle with the New York Jets (2-5).
But, most of all, he wanted to feel the pain.
“There is probably a point where it’s not healthy to drag yourself through the mud, but my experience is that if you don’t drag yourself through the mud, you don’t get the full benefit of the experience of how I can get better, how we can get better as a team,” Reich said. “It means a lot to you. I sometimes kid with the coaches, ‘Hey, I’ve got another hour of dragging myself through the mud, and then I’ll snap out of it, and then we’ll all move forward.’”
The Jets come in at the opposite end of the emotional spectrum after upsetting the Cincinnati Bengals 34-31 and compiling 511 yards of total offense -- led by an unlikely hero.
A fifth-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018, quarterback Mike White hadn’t appeared in a regular season game until rookie Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury during a 54-13 loss against the New England Patriots on Oct. 24. The Jets traded for veteran Joe Flacco as insurance last week, but there was no time to get him ready to play.
So White made his first career start against the Bengals in a half-empty Met Life Stadium while many fans chose to go trick or treating on Halloween rather than sit through what seemed certain to be another lopsided loss.
White had other plans, completing 82.2% of his passes (37-of-45) for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a stunning victory. Now a prime time television audience will get to see what he does for an encore against Indianapolis.
“I think they do a great job of getting the ball out of his hand quickly,” Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said, by way of a scouting report. “You look at the film from Cincinnati, they were playing a lot of two shell, so take away the deep throws, and he’s just throwing checkdowns to the back or throwing to the middle of the field. So we have to find a way to make him throw the ball down the field more, make sure he’s holding the ball longer so our d-line can get a rush and get after him there.”
Quick, intermediate throws have been a recipe for success against the Indianapolis defense for years. The Colts have allowed opponents to complete 70% of their passes this season, and their 19 touchdown passes surrendered ranks 31st among the league’s 32 teams.
But Indianapolis has been able to take the ball away from opponents on a consistent basis. It has forced 16 turnovers through the first eight weeks, including nine interceptions.
And that has proven to be White’s Achilles’ heel in the early going. He threw two interceptions against the Bengals and has four picks in just 77 attempts for the season.
“I mean, the guy had an unbelievable game,” Reich said of White. “But what I know about (Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus) and what I know about our defense is we are going to wire in on what they do, but it’s like 75 or 80% what we do and how we play. Let’s build off the defensive performance that we had last week, which was so good, and continue to find ways to get better against a team that is going to come in here – a team that has been playing very good on defense. Now all of a sudden they have some momentum offensively, a little bit of mojo offensively. So we know this will be a good challenge for us.”
The Colts aren’t likely to overlook New York.
The Jets’ wins this season have come against Tennessee and Cincinnati – teams with a combined record of 11-5 – and Indianapolis has lost all margin for error.
“Each game is a big game,” Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II said. “We’ve got to treat each game like a playoff game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.