INDIANAPOLIS – The best leaders have a way cutting complicated concepts down to easily digestible bites.
Thus, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers’ take on Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars helps illustrate his teammates’ faith in him.
There are multiple ways the Colts (10-5) can make the playoffs for the second time in three years this weekend. They can even still win their first AFC South championship since 2014.
But Indianapolis can also become just the third team since the 16-game regular season was adopted in 1978 to miss the postseason with 11 wins.
It’s a lot to think about, but Rivers is focused on the only thing that matters.
“Every scenario involves Colts beating the Jags,” he said of the playoff permutations. “That’s the only one we have a say in, so I think just be focused on what we can control.”
There should be no issue with Indianapolis overlooking their opponent.
Jacksonville has won two straight against the Colts and seven of the last 10 meetings overall. Most importantly to this year’s team, Indianapolis is the “1” in the Jaguars 1-14 record, having loss the season opener 27-20 in northeast Florida.
“That’s the thing about this league,” Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke said. “Division games, you get familiar with all teams. You play them twice a year. We’re expecting a good challenge and a tough Jacksonville team this week. And so we’re preparing accordingly going forward.”
Rivers has mentioned a few times this week he still has a “bad taste” in his mouth from that first meeting. It’s certainly still lingering in some very tangible ways.
A win in that game would have made life much easier Sunday. Indianapolis would still control its destiny in both the wild-card race and for the division title. But that’s true of any of the Colts’ five losses, including the 17-point third-quarter lead they squandered last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In many ways, the goal this week is to put all of it behind them.
The injuries. The pandemic. The playoff scenarios. The hearbreak.
They’re all just potential distractions. And Indianapolis can ill afford to lose focus now.
Outsiders might scoff at the idea of taking Jacksonville seriously, but strange things happen in this series. Two years ago, as the Colts won nine of their final 10 regular-season games to sneak into the playoffs, the lone loss was against the Jaguars. By a score of 6-0. With Andrew Luck at quarterback.
Aiming for a .500 finish in last year’s season finale, Indianapolis was shut out in the second half by a Jacksonville team that finished 6-10.
Those two games were on the road, and the Colts have won three straight in the series at Lucas Oil Stadium. They know it’s a streak they must continue at all costs.
“Truthfully, in the NFL, people don’t know the rhythm points of divisional games, and then on top of that, we play them a lot,” Indianapolis running back Nyheim Hines said. “So the fact that it’s a divisional game, and then the fact that it’s just the NFL, you don’t know what’s going to happen every week and every team’s good. So it doesn’t matter what their record is. The fact that it’s a divisional game and it’s in the NFL makes it a really, really hard game. You can’t really take anybody lightly, and when you do, that’s how you lose games.”
Of course, winning alone is not enough. The Colts need one team among the Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens or Cleveland Browns to lose to stay alive in the wild-card race. Those three teams will play at 1 p.m., and the results should be known by the time Indianapolis kicks off at 4:25 p.m.
The division title requires the Houston Texans to upset the Tennessee Titans in a game running simultaneously with the Colts and Jags.
There’s plenty of uncertainty, and it promises to be a day filled with suspense.
But Indianapolis is keeping the faith.
“I really believe this is a special team, and I believe it has already been proven out and I believe it will be continued to be proven out,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “We’ve got one regular-season game left. Our plan is to attack and finish strong, have a great week practice, go in there and do our best to get to 11 wins – fight hard to get to 11 wins and believe that will be enough.”
