CARMEL – Quenton Nelson had heard snippets of the speech before, but the full version just hit differently.
He was a student-athlete at Notre Dame back home in New Jersey spending time on break with his best friend Evan Pobuta and his uncle Pat. The trio decided to watch Jim Valvano’s iconic 1993 speech at the ESPYs, and a new tradition was born – Jimmy V Nights.
Inspired by one specific line – “If you laugh, you think and you cry, that’s a full day. That’s a heckuva day.” – the nights bring the trio even closer together.
“You laugh, think and cry,” Nelson said. “We talk about things on a personal level and tell stories laughing and then ask some deep questions that would put you into thought. (I) just always had a special place in my heart for Jimmy V and the V Foundation.”
After Nelson was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and became one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, he and Pobuta – now his marketing manager – reached out to the V Foundation and attempted to form a partnership.
The results were on display Thursday night at Anthony’s Chophouse in downtown Carmel as Nelson hosted his second annual “Blocking Cancer” event to benefit the V Foundation.
The evening included a private dinner and a silent auction with signed items from sports luminaries such as Nelson, Colts teammate Jonathan Taylor, former Indianapolis quarterback Peyton Manning, Indiana icon Larry Bird, boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant.
The event raised $250,000 including a $50,000 donation from Colts owner Jim Irsay.
“Just trying to use (my platform) for good and raise as much money as we can to stop this disease because the V Foundation has done a good job – a really good job – of decreasing the mortality rate of cancer through the years through all the fundraising they’ve had,” Nelson said. “So, yeah, supporting them is the least I can do. Cancer affects everyone, and we just want to help as much as we can.”
With a successful night of charity behind him, the three-time All-Pro will soon be returning to his day job.
The Colts report Tuesday for training camp at Westfield’s Grand Park, and there is abundant optimism for the coming season.
After a 9-8 season that infamously fell short of the playoffs, Indianapolis made a host of changes including bringing in quarterback Matt Ryan, cornerback Stephon Gilmore, defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and an entirely new defensive coaching staff.
Nelson is feeling in great shape after battling injuries throughout the 2021 season and is looking forward to the fresh start.
“It’s been a great offseason,” he said. “(I’ve) been training really hard and feel ready to go.”
With no surgeries to rehab from this offseason, Nelson was able to enter rest-and-recovery mode for a brief period before returning to heavy training.
His workouts utilized the conjugate system in which athletes rotate exercises while focusing on the same movement pattern. It’s a program he picked up from former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz, and he’s very happy with the results.
“(In) the offseason, you’re still working your tail off for that goal that you want,” Nelson said. “So it’s almost like the season’s never over. You got a fresh slate, right? But, yeah, I’m super excited for this one.”
Nights like Thursday also help Nelson prepare for the season.
What started as three friends enjoying some quality time together in the spirit of Valvano has grown into another powerful weapon in the fight against cancer.
It’s not a story Nelson views as unique. It’s just an opportunity for him to a job he believes needs to be done.
“I think anyone can listen to that speech and relate to it and be inspired by it,” Nelson said, “and just want to do everything they can to cure this disease.”