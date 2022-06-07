INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced Tuesday linebacker Darius Leonard was scheduled to undergo a medical procedure to correct a lingering back issue and likely will be sidelined for the start of training camp next month.
Leonard, a three-time All-Pro, has not participated in offseason training activities this spring as the team monitors his recovery from an ankle injury that affected him throughout last season.
No specifics were provided on the back issue that cropped up early this offseason and has progressed during Leonard’s time on the sideline.
There is no specific timetable for the linebacker’s return, but the current expectation is he will be ready in time for the start of the regular season in September.
“It’s just something — let’s just get ahead of it. Don’t let it progress further,” Reich said. “Honestly, I’m not the back expert, either. At some point, we’ll likely come out with a more clear statement on everything. Let’s see how the procedure goes (Tuesday). But (I’m) very optimistic about the procedure and the prognosis.”
Leonard is no stranger to offseason ailments.
A hamstring injury sidelined him for OTAs during his rookie year in 2018, but he led the league with 163 tackles and added seven sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions en route to rookie of the year honors.
The ankle injury delayed the start of Leonard’s training camp last year, but he played through the pain for 16 games and finished with 122 tackles, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions and was named first-team All-Pro.
E.J. Speed has taken the first team reps at weakside linebacker this spring in Leonard’s absence.
“There’s no concern really,” defensive end Kwity Paye said of missing a major contributor at least through the start of training camp. “I feel like the backups step up to the plate. All the opportunity that presents itself, I feel like those guys step up.”
Leonard’s absence from OTAs is inconvenient but hardly a source for panic. Yet.
He’s repeatedly proven he can be successful with limited offseason reps, and the focus now is on getting him as healthy as possible for the games that count.
“Really, with Darius at this point — and, again, I don’t know the exact timetable on the return — my mind is saying as long as he’s ready for the regular season,” Reich said. “You know what I mean? Does he need to play in the preseason? Sure, it would be nice to play a little bit, but if that doesn’t happen (I’m) not worried about it.”
MOORE RETURNS
Cornerback Kenny Moore II was present for the opening practice of the three-day mini-camp and went through individual drills before sitting out the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team sessions.
Moore has expressed displeasure with his contract and did not participate in voluntary on-field work over the past two weeks.
His absence from team drills was unrelated to the financial dispute and was done as a precaution after he tweaked something early in practice.
As far as Reich knows, there has not yet been a resolution to Moore’s contract concerns.
“(General manager) Chris (Ballard) is handling that side of it,” Reich said. “So I just stay in communication with Kenny, just on a personal level and (I’m) just optimistic that things will work out in the right way.”
ON THE SIDELINE
Among the players not participating in Tuesday’s practice were defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (knee), wide receiver Mike Strachan, rookie defensive tackle Curtis Brooks, safety Khari Willis and running back Jonathan Taylor.
Reich said Willis has an excused absence while dealing with a personal matter, and Taylor was held out for precautionary reasons.
Safety Julian Blackmon, recovering from a torn Achilles’ tendon suffered during an October practice, graduated to participation in full-speed 7-on-7 drills after being seen in walkthroughs during 11-on-11 work during the practice open to media last week.