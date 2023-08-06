WESTFIELD – Last year, Darrell Baker Jr. was an undrafted free agent from Georgia Southern who rose from the practice squad to play 31 snaps on special teams during three appearances for the Indianapolis Colts.
This summer, he’s among the front-runners to start at cornerback when the regular season begins Sept. 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the reigning AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars.
It’s a climb that has not escaped the notice of Baker’s veteran teammates.
“That’s just a young player that’s always in the right spot, man, always knows what to do, always making plays, man,” said linebacker Zaire Franklin, himself a breakout star for last year’s defense. “He doesn’t shy away from that competition, whether that’s him going up against AP (wide receiver Alec Pierce), him going up against Pitt (wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.) or whoever he matches up against.
“He doesn’t shy away from that, always making plays on the ball, man. It’s good to see. I know it’s a lot of competition right now in that spot, so it’s always great to see a young player just embrace that, go after that and take advantage of his opportunities.”
Availability has been among Baker’s strongest selling points thus far.
The Panama City, Panama, native didn’t miss a snap this spring and turned heads with his speed and physicality. That’s continued in training camp as he’s flustered Pittman on some reps and stepped in front of Pierce to intercept a pass from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson on Thursday.
Baker’s made a consistent series of plays on the field while rookies JuJu Brents (wrist/hamstring) and Darius Rush (hamstring/shoulder) have been sidelined.
As a result, the 25-year-old has taken the bulk of the first-team snaps alongside fellow second-year undrafted free agent Dallis Flowers and veteran nickelback Kenny Moore II.
“I feel like I’ve always been able to do this,” Baker said. “All the work that I put in during this offseason and then when I get those opportunities, just step up for my brothers. And my coaches give me that trust.
“You just come in, do the right thing and make the right plays.”
At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Baker has the requisite size to play in defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s press-heavy scheme. He’s also shown good speed and instincts during his extended audition this offseason.
There were few signs of future stardom during his five years at Georgia Southern, but Baker’s college tenure was marked by consistent improvement.
As a super senior in 2021, he finished fourth in the Sun Belt conference with eight pass breakups, and he ended his career with 80 tackles, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Special teams provided a route into the NFL, and Baker has made the most of his first real chance to impress on defense.
“He’s been great in man-to-man coverage,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He’s got good vision, reading the quarterback’s eyes. I like the way he works, and he keeps improving every day.”
The next big step comes Saturday with the preseason opener on the road against the Buffalo Bills.
For now, Baker’s not setting any personal goals. He’s enjoying the competition in a young defensive backs room and looking forward to growing together as a group.
“We just take it day by day,” he said. “The only goal that we have would be the best DB (group) in the NFL. So, as long as we keep working towards that every day, we can make that happen.”
TRIAL BY FIRE
Since the full pads went on this week, the physicality has been consistently ramped up during practices.
Steichen said the team has done a good job of walking the line between getting in the necessary work and taking care of one another.
Franklin, who set a franchise record with 167 tackles in his first season as a starter last year, welcomes the heavy hitting.
“It’s always good to put the pads on,” he said. “Football is not played in shirts and shorts. Obviously, when you’re playing physical, one side is going to like it more than the other. That’s typically how that goes. It’s been good back and forth.
“Like coach said, it’s been great competition, great intensity at practice. Guys are having fun. Guys are competing. Guys are pushing each other, and that just brings out the best of all of us.”
INJURY REPORT
Defensive end Genard Avery (undisclosed) was the new addition to the did not practice list Sunday.
Rookie right guard Emil Ekiyor (knee) returned to practice for the second straight day.
Running back Zack Moss (arm), Moore (ankle), safety Julian Blackmon (hamstring), linebacker Liam Anderson (undisclosed), defensive end Samson Ebukam (ankle), linebacker Cameron McGrone (undisclosed), tight end Jelani Woods (hamstring), tight end Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), tight end Will Mallory (hamstring) and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (foot) did not participate.