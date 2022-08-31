INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Ballard isn’t blind to the young depth across the Indianapolis Colts’ roster.
But the general manager believes the players’ talent outweighs those concerns, particularly along the offensive line.
Before the Colts re-signed veteran offensive tackle Dennis Kelly to the active roster Wednesday, the team’s three backup linemen had a grand total of 22 career regular-season snaps — all by second-year guard Will Fries.
“We think Will Fries took good steps (this offseason),” Ballard said. “We feel good about — Wesley French was a good find by our scouts. The scouts did a really good job. He gives you guard/center flexibility that we like.
“We like the progress that (rookie tackle) Bernhard (Raimann) is making. We thought he really came on. He gave up the one sack this past week (against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers), but the rest of the game was really good. We feel good about where we’re at and the depth. They’re young, but that’s not a bad thing.”
The same could be said at defensive tackle, where the Colts kept just 26-year-old Byron Cowart and rookie Eric Johnson II behind starters DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
Ballard pointed out Dayo Odeyingbo and Tyquan Lewis each have the versatility to move inside, and 24-year-old Chris Williams and rookie Curtis Brooks are available on the practice squad.
The talent at the top of the depth chart gives Indianapolis some comfort, but the team believes the youngsters can do the job.
“You know on the d-line we’re always going to continue to look, but we feel good about where we’re at,” Ballard said. “We feel good about the flexibility that the defensive ends give us. Last year, we would have these discussions because you don’t want to take Buck off the field, but he needs to come off the field.
“It’s a long season. We need to make sure we’re able to get a rotation in there. So I think we will be able to do that with what we have.”
The other big depth question comes at wide receiver.
Michael Pittman Jr. appears poised to take another step forward in his development into a star, but Indianapolis needs Parris Campbell, rookie Alec Pierce and Ashton Dulin to step forward as secondary options.
There are six wide receivers on the roster — including preseason star Dezmon Patmon and breakout candidate Mike Strachan – but there is no veteran leader in the room.
The Colts flirted with a return for veteran T.Y. Hilton throughout the offseason, but that window appears to have closed for now.
“Do I think T.Y. can still play? Absolutely, I do,” Ballard said. “I’m never going to shut the door on it, but right now I like our group, and we like our group.”
LEONARD UPDATE
All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard practiced in full pads Wednesday for the first time since January. After undergoing back surgery in June, he sat out all of training camp before being activated from the physically unable to perform list Tuesday.
The practice debut was a big step forward for Leonard, but it remains to be seen when he’ll be able to return to competition.
“He’s got to get his body ready to play,” Ballard said. “You can’t miss all that time and just go to being game ready. You got to practice. We’ve got to get some work in, so that’s what he’ll do. I can’t give you a timeline – maybe Week 1, maybe Week 6. We’ll work, and we’ll deal with it however we got to deal with it.”
ROSTER MOVES
The Colts claimed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta off waivers Wednesday from the Buffalo Bills and released cornerback Tony Brown to make room on the active roster. Brown was brought back as a member of the practice squad later in the day.
Indianapolis signed 13 other players to the practice squad – Brooks, Williams, defensive end Kameron Cline, wide receiver Keke Coutee, safety Marcel Dabo, wide receiver Ethan Fernea, tight end Nikola Kalinic, offensive tackle Jordan Murray, running back D’Vonte Price, safety Will Redmond, linebacker Forrest Rhyne, tight end Jared Scott and cornerback Chris Wilcox.
The Colts have three spots remaining on the practice squad because Dabo has an International Player Pathway Program exemption.
Indianapolis also placed rookie safety Trevor Denbow on injured reserve and signed Kelly to the active roster. Ballard does not believe Denbow’s ailment is season-ending.