INDIANAPOLIS – Drew Ogletree had a new experience this weekend, lining up opposite Jelani Woods at the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie mini-camp.
For the first time he can remember, the 6-foot-5 tight end wasn’t the tallest skill position player in the formation. Instead, he found himself looking up at the 6-7 Woods.
“I think it’s great,” Ogletree said Saturday at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “We’re gonna have a lot of advantages to us, a lot of mismatches we can take care of and do great things with.”
After struggling in the red zone a year ago – Indianapolis scored a touchdown on just 56.3% of its trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line, the 20th-best rate in the league – the Colts can field a veritable basketball team this season.
In addition to Woods and Ogletree, Indianapolis’ potential targets include tight end Mo Alie-Cox (6-5) and wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (6-5), Mike Strachan (6-5) and Dezmon Patmon (6-4). At 6-3, rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce could be considered the “little” guy.
“You can feel it,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “Jelani is a big man. I mean, my goodness, you can just feel him when he’s out there on the field. I thought Drew looked good, too. Alec is a big receiver. You’ve got to play to your strengths there, right?
“That’s the thing about a big man like that. You can always create a mismatch and always create leverage by your length. Then, when you get an accurate passer to take advantage of that, it can be a big play-making advantage.”
IN THE RUNNING
In 2018, CJ Verdell appeared to be headed for NFL glory.
The Oregon freshman broke onto the scene with 1,018 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 27 catches for 315 yards and two scores.
Verdell followed that up with 197 yards for 1,220 yards and eight scores as a sophomore. Then the pandemic and injuries hit.
He played in just 10 combined games as a junior and senior with a serious lower leg injury against Stanford, ending his 2021 season. As he revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, Verdell broke his fibula and dislocated his ankle against the Cardinal – injuries that played a role in keeping him from being drafted last month.
An undrafted free agent now with the Colts, Verdell is part of a large group competing for the third running back spot behind Nyheim Hines and All-Pro Jonathan Taylor.
Deon Jackson is the incumbent, and fellow UDFAs D’Vonte Price and Max Borghi provide stiff competition.
Verdell wasn’t at full strength for the Combine but felt like he showed enough during Oregon’s pro day to prove he can still be competitive.
“For me, it was just more getting back into rehab to try to get back to 100% as soon as I can,” he said. “So once I got hurt, after I got the surgery, I had to recover and stuff. Soon as I was able to start doing the rehab, that was the main focus for me, just to get back to 100%.”
ROLE MODELS
Reich has a similar message for the rookies each year. Part of it involves inspiration from success stories of the past.
The gist? It doesn’t matter how a player came to the roster.
All that matters is what he does going forward.
“We talked to them all (Friday) morning,” Reich said. “Early on in the meeting, at a breakfast, we kind of did a little special presentation. We showed a video of Jeff Saturday and (Antoine) Bethea, right? Those are two guys – one’s a sixth-rounder and an undrafted guy – that came in here and really made their name a household staple.
“We all have an opportunity. That’s what all these guys have, and they’re going to get plenty of reps to show that.”