WESTFIELD – About midway through Wednesday’s first training camp practice at Grand Park, quarterback Matt Ryan attempted to thread the needle on a deep ball to wide receiver Parris Campbell.
As a full house inside the events center – where rain moved the day’s proceedings – held its breath, Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon quickly closed on the ball. He knew cornerback Kenny Moore II had the outside and he could be aggressive.
So the 23-year-old leapt off his left leg – the one with a surgically repaired Achilles’ tendon at the end – and knocked the pass away.
It was one rep in late July during an otherwise uneventful 7-on-7 drill. But it meant the world to Blackmon.
“Just jumping off my left foot again and being able to make plays,” Blackmon said, “it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m back. You can’t be putting too much air under the ball.’”
This could be a breakout season for the 2020 third-round pick out of Utah.
He spent his rookie offseason rehabbing a torn ACL and was thrown into 14 regular-season games as a starter after former teammate Malik Hooker went down with an injury. Last year got off to a strong start after a healthy offseason, but the season ended after just six games with the torn Achilles’ near the end of a routine practice.
The perpetually positive Blackmon shook off the setback and managed to return to the field before the end of mandatory mini-camp in June.
He has no limitations in training camp, less than 10 months after the Achilles’ tear, as evidenced by his athletic play in the opening practice.
“It’s a real credit to Julian and how hard he’s worked to get back but not a surprise,” Colts head coach Frank Reich said. “He’s really been working diligently at it. So, no, when he gets the green light to go every rep, he goes. We’re going full speed and getting better.”
There are high expectations for Blackmon in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley’s scheme. Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor became household names playing this defense with the Seattle Seahawks, and a healthy Blackmon has the athleticism and aggression to succeed in this system.
And he does feel healthy.
The rehab is ahead of schedule, but Blackmon doesn’t believe he’s rushing his return.
“I absolutely feel like I’ve gotten back to where I needed to be,” he said. “That’s why it was good for me to go out in OTAs, be able to feel it and see how well I could sustain for a long time.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Rookie safety Nick Cross got off to a fast start.
The 20-year-old third-round pick out of Maryland picked off the second pass from Ryan during 7-on-7 drills. And it was not routine interception.
Cross cut across the front of the receiver and tipped the ball to himself before making the catch as he tumbled to the turf.
It provided a boost of energy for the defense in front of a packed crowd of 750 fans, and it served notice Cross intends to be a factor in the competition to replace retired safety Khari Willis.
“Great play by Nick,” Reich said. “We were kind of reading it back and (in) sticky coverage and got a tipped ball over the middle. That’s what happens. So great play by Nick and (he’s) making a good first impression.”
THEY SAID IT
“I thought today was great. I think the defense is molding well. I know it’s a new scheme, but everyone’s buying in. Everyone’s doing what they need to do to learn the defense. I think we’re just learning how to trust each other and learning how to play with each other. I think it’s going to pay dividends for us in the end, and we’re just grinding every single day. It’s Day 1. We got a lot more to go, but we’re ready for it.” – cornerback Brandon Facyson on a strong opening day for the defense.
SOLD OUT
The Colts announced free tickets for Saturday’s night practice at Grand Park have sold out. The event is part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” celebration with coverage on NFL Network planned from all 32 training sites and select coverage on ABC and ESPN.
Fans can obtain tickets to all other practices through Aug. 25 at Colts.com/Camp.
INJURY REPORT
Linebacker Shaquille Leonard (ankle), wide receiver Mike Strachan (knee) and defensive tackle Eric Johnson II (undisclosed) were the only players who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.
Leonard and Strachan are on the physically unable to perform list, and Johnson is on the non-football injury list.